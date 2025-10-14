THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT INTENDED, WHETHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, TO BE DISTRIBUTED OR DISSEMINATED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. CERTAIN OTHER RESTRICTIONS ALSO APPLY. PLEASE READ THE IMPORTANT NOTICE BELOW.

Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos launches distribution of 8.5% yield bonds

The investment company Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos (AEI), managed by Lords LB Asset Management, has launched a public offering of a new bond issue. Investors are offered 13-month bonds with a fixed annual interest rate of 8.5%. Both private and institutional investors in the Baltic States can invest from as little as EUR 1,000. The offering is organized by the investment banking company Orion Securities.

“We are offering bond investors a yield backed by operational renewable energy projects in Lithuania and Poland. The company is in the final stage of its asset divestment process, with the goal of selling all developed and developing projects by the end of 2027. Fixed-price electricity contracts, a clear divestment strategy, high sustainability standards, and consistent value creation enable us to forecast returns and manage risks,” said Mantas Auruškevičius, AEI investment company Manager.

AEI also offers existing investors the opportunity to exchange their 5% coupon bonds maturing on 15 December 2024 for the newly issued 8.5% coupon bonds on a one-to-one basis (1:1).

Revenue streams powered by operational solar and wind parks

AEI’s asset value totals EUR 181 million, with equity amounting to EUR 96 million. The company’s portfolio consists of 280 MW of green energy–generating solar and wind parks in Poland and Lithuania. An additional 69 MW of solar projects in Poland are expected to commence operations by the end of this year.

One of the main assets is a 185.5 MW wind park in Lithuania, in which AEI holds a 25% stake. Half of the park’s electricity output is sold under a 10-year power purchase agreement, allowing for clear revenue forecasting. Over the past 12 months, AEI’s share of the park’s EBITDA amounted to EUR 7.65 million.

In Poland, AEI manages a 182 MW portfolio of solar parks, more than half of which are already operational. 85% of the electricity produced is sold under a state-supported fixed-tariff scheme, ensuring stable cash flows regardless of market price fluctuations.

Clear exit strategy

The company has already completed its first successful asset sale: a 65.5 MW solar portfolio in Poland was sold at the end of 2024. In line with its strategy, AEI plans to divest all operational and development-stage projects by 2027, with several sale processes already underway.

“This is AEI’s second bond issue this year, now providing retail investors with the opportunity to participate. The issuer has a strong balance sheet and generates stable cash flows from ongoing operations – as of 30 June 2025, the company’s equity amounted to EUR 96 million, the equity ratio exceeded 53%, and EBITDA from operational solar and wind energy projects over the last 12 months totalled more than EUR 7.5 million. We believe investors will take these factors into account when deciding to invest in the bonds.

In recent years, our region has seen growing interest in bonds among private retail investors. We are pleased that AEI’s bond issue will further expand investment opportunities for this segment,” said Mykantas Urba, Head of Investment Banking at Orion Securities.

New tranche of green bonds

AEI is also extending the green bond issue with an 8% yield, which was launched in June. By 11 June, the company had raised EUR 32 million across the three Baltic States. The company now offers investors a new tranche of green bonds with a fixed annual interest rate of 8%. The maturity date of this bond issue is 13 December 2027, and the minimum investment amount is EUR 103,147.54.

According to the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), AEI is classified under the highest sustainability category – Article 9. The green bond structure has been assessed by the international ESG rating agency Sustainalytics.

INVESTOR PRESENTATIONS

Mantas Auruškevičius, CEO of the investment company UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos”, will present the offering to investors during an online conference / webinar:

Presentation in English: October 21, 2025, at 14:00 CEST / 14:00 Vilnius time. Pre-registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OptpNdpqT-m2lHqqYtEp1A#/registration

Presentation in Lithuanian: October 21, 2025, at 10:00 CEST / 10:00 Vilnius time. Pre-registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_plGLeoW3SxOuCFZKIt5wAg#/registration

CONTACT INFORMATION

Mantas Auruškevičius

CEO, UAB Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos

mantas.auruskevicius@lordslb.lt

Povilas Petručionis

Securities trader, “Orion Securities”

pp@orion.lt

+37068758168

