Greif Named Top 100 Most Loved Workplace® for Fifth Consecutive Year

DELAWARE, Ohio, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in performance packaging products and services, today announced that it has been recognized as an America’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplace for the fifth consecutive year by the Wall Street Journal. The rankings highlight 100 organizations across industries that are transforming employee experience and redefining retention strategies in today’s economy. Greif was ranked 51 on this prestigious list, which recognizes employers where people truly love to work.

“Earning a place among America’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for the fifth consecutive year is both an honor and a testament to our people,” said Ole Rosgaard, Greif President and Chief Executive Officer. At Greif, empathy, integrity, and commitment aren’t just values, they’re how our colleagues make Greif a great place to work and our communities even better places to live.”

“We’re incredibly proud of this recognition from The Wall Street Journal,” said Bala Sathyanarayanan, Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer. “This honor is a reflection of the spirit of our people: one global team united by a common purpose. Together, we’re not just building a company that lasts; we’re shaping a legacy of care, innovation, and thriving communities around the world.”

How the Rankings Were Determined

The 2025 America’s Most Loved Workplaces® list is grounded in proof from employees themselves. Research was conducted by Best Practice Institute (BPI) using the proprietary Love of Workplace Index® and advanced sentiment analysis. This methodology captures how employees truly experience their workplace — measuring emotional connection, collaboration, respect, alignment of values, and achievement.

More than 2.8 million U.S. employees were surveyed across companies of all sizes and industries. Hundreds of executives were also interviewed to provide context on culture, leadership, and strategy. Companies represented 50+ industries, from Financial Services to Healthcare, Technology, Construction, and more.

This independent validation ensures the rankings reflect both the lived experiences of employees and a rigorous external assessment of workplace practices. In an era where candidates and employees seek proof over promises, America’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® provides credible recognition that employees themselves stand behind.

Media Contact:

TJ Struhs

tj.struhs@greif.com | (207) 956-2304