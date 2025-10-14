Michael Terpin Joins Naoris Protocol as Strategic Advisor

PORTO, Portugal / Wilmington, DE, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naoris Protocol, the first in production quantum-resistant blockchain and cybersecurity mesh architecture, has announced that Michael Terpin has joined the company as a Strategic Advisor. Widely recognized as the “Godfather of Crypto” by CNBC, Terpin’s strategic investment in Naoris Protocol underscores its leadership in the field of Decentralized Post-Quantum Infrastructure.

Michael Terpin is Founder and CEO of Transform Ventures, a leading blockchain advisory firm and venture studio, and Transform Studios, a Bermuda-based blockchain incubator. Terpin also founded and remains chairman of the largest advisory/marketing firm in the cryptocurrency sector, Transform Group, representing more than half the market capitalization of the cryptocurrency sector, excluding Bitcoin. An early and enthusiastic believer in blockchain, Michael’s recently released book “Bitcoin Supercycle: How the Crypto Calendar Can Make You Rich,” was the best-selling new release in Amazon’s Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency section.

Last month Naoris was cited in a research submission to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as the reference model for quantum-resistant blockchain infrastructure in its Post-Quantum Financial Infrastructure Framework (PQFIF). The research document, submitted to the U.S. Crypto Assets Task Force, highlights the existential threat of quantum computing to global financial systems and outlines a roadmap for protecting trillions of dollars in digital assets. Within this framework, Naoris Protocol is recognized as a proven, evidence-based implementation model for industry-wide adoption.







“I’m delighted to join Naoris as an advisor amid growing recognition around the need for quantum-resistant security for both Web2 and Web3," said Michael Terpin, Founder and CEO, Transform Ventures. “A recent research paper from the SEC presents Naoris as the go-to standard for the financial sector’s shift to quantum-safe systems. When regulators look for examples of quantum-resistant blockchain and zero-knowledge privacy solutions, Naoris will set the benchmark.”

“Bringing in Michael Terpin as a strategic advisor demonstrates the scale of our ambition to pioneer the first decentralized post-quantum infrastructure for Web2 and Web3,” said Naoris CEO and Founder David Carvalho. “His unrivalled expertise in crypto public relations and regulation will be especially valuable as the industry shifts toward post-quantum infrastructure, given his proven track record navigating and shaping the crypto space.”

Earlier this year Naoris raised $3 million in a strategic funding round led by Mason Labs, with participation from Tim Draper, Frekaz Group, Level One Robotics and Tradecraft Capital.

The announcement comes just months after the launch of Naoris’ native utility token $NAORIS, which powers a machine-driven trust economy, enabling real-time, quantum-resistant security validations across both Web3 and traditional Web2 infrastructures. Embedded at the Sub-Zero layer of a Decentralized Trust Mesh, $NAORIS powers autonomous device-to-device security challenges that trigger token swaps per block, ensuring continuous, automated trust without human input. Each node earns influence and rewards based on its trust score, creating a dynamic consensus system rooted in behavior and reliability. Token holders can stake to secure the network and participate in governance, aligning incentives with long-term protocol resilience.

Operating at the Sub-Zero Layer, beneath L0 to L2 blockchains, Naoris Protocol provides the trust and security fabric for decentralized applications and existing internet infrastructure. It integrates directly with EVM-compatible blockchains without requiring hard forks and extends protection to blockchain transactions, physical infrastructure, including enterprise systems, cloud platforms, IoT devices, validators, bridges and decentralized exchanges. Naoris Protocol’s Post-Quantum technology is aligned with NIST, NATO and ETSI post-quantum standards – the US Government has mandated that all digital systems transition to post-quantum cryptographic standards by 2030, with legacy algorithms fully phased out by 2035.

Naoris’ architecture combines Post-Quantum Cryptography, Decentralized Proof-of-Security (dPoSec) consensus, and Swarm AI to secure blockchain transactions and web infrastructure against quantum computing risks. Key features include:

Quantum-Secure Blockchain Transactions : Enhances EVM blockchains against quantum threats without network disruptions.

: Enhances EVM blockchains against quantum threats without network disruptions. Trusted Web3 Infrastructure : Immutable, real-time mesh network secures nodes, validators, bridges, and DEXs.

: Immutable, real-time mesh network secures nodes, validators, bridges, and DEXs. Distributed Web2 Security: Converts all devices into validator nodes, forming a self-healing network without single points of failure.

Since launching its testnet in January, Naoris Protocol has recorded significant growth, with over 104 million post-quantum transactions processed, over 3.3 million wallets onboarded, over 1M security nodes and over 544 million cyber threats mitigated as well as 31 active projects under development across sectors such as finance, telecom, energy, defense, and IoT.

To learn more about Naoris Protocol, users can visit https://www.naorisprotocol.com/

About Naoris Protocol

Naoris Protocol is the world’s first Decentralized Post-Quantum Infrastructure, built to secure both Web3 and Web2 against traditional and quantum threats. Operating beneath blockchain layers 0 to 3 as a Sub-Zero Layer, it integrates with existing EVM chains, nodes, bridges, dApps, enterprise systems, and IoT devices without requiring hard forks.

Media Contact: naoris@transformgroup.com

