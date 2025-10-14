Globus Medical Launches ANTHEM™ Elbow Fracture System: A Comprehensive Plating Portfolio for Complex Elbow Trauma

AUDUBON, Pa., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, has announced the launch of the ANTHEM™ Elbow Fracture System, a fully comprehensive plating portfolio designed to address a wide spectrum of elbow fractures.

The ANTHEM™ Elbow Fracture System is designed to offer surgeons anatomically contoured plates to treat a variety of fractures, regardless of severity or complexity, with a simplified workflow.

Engineered to simplify surgical workflows while offering versatility, the ANTHEM™ Elbow Fracture System provides anatomically contoured plates tailored for distal humerus, proximal ulna, proximal radius, and coronoid fractures. With 14 plate families, 2.7mm and 3.5mm screw options, and anatomy-specific reduction instruments, the system empowers surgeons to treat even the most complex fracture patterns .

All plates in the portfolio feature polyaxial locking technology, to enable either fixed-angle trajectories or screw placement within a 40º cone of angulation, offering flexibility in accommodating fixation strategies.

“In the first clinical use of the ANTHEM™ Elbow Fracture System, I found the design to be both practical and reliable. The anatomically contoured plates fit well to the bone and supported fixation with minimal disruption of the triceps,” says Dr. Gary Updegrove, Penn State Health, Hershey, Pa. "The polyaxial locking holes, combined with calibrated drill guides, helped support precise screw placement and allowed me to achieve strong fixation while easily avoiding intra-articular penetration. As someone who specializes in complex elbow fracture surgery and upper extremity trauma care, I especially appreciated the flexibility of the system — with multiple plate families and screw options available, I could tailor the construct to match the complexity of each fracture pattern in this case. This is exactly the kind of thoughtful design that makes a difference in elbow trauma surgery.”

“The launch of the ANTHEM™ Elbow Fracture System marks another milestone in our commitment to advancing trauma care,” says John Mulchay, President of Orthopedics and Chief Commercial Officer at Globus Medical. “By delivering a comprehensive and intuitive solution for elbow fractures, we’re equipping surgeons with the tools they need to provide outstanding care and streamline procedures.”

The ANTHEM™ Elbow Fracture System is the latest addition to Globus Medical’s expanding Trauma Portfolio, reinforcing the company’s dedication to innovation and excellence in musculoskeletal care.

Learn more about the ANTHEM™ Elbow Fracture System: https://www.globusmedical.com/musculoskeletal-solutions/trauma/

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading global musculoskeletal company dedicated to solving unmet clinical needs and changing lives. We innovate with inspired urgency, provide world-class education and clinical support, and advance care throughout spine, orthopedic trauma, joint reconstruction, biomaterials and enabling technologies. Additional information can be accessed at www.globusmedical.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and costs associated with the health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to comply with laws and regulations that are or may become applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, you should refer to the disclosure contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available at www.sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.

Investor contact:

Brian Kearns

610-930-1800

investors@globusmedical.com

Media contact:

Moran Chavez

media@globusmedical.com