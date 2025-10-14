Parker to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders on October 22, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern

 | Source: Parker-Hannifin Corporation Parker-Hannifin Corporation

CLEVELAND, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it will webcast its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which is scheduled for Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at 9:00 a.m., Eastern time. The webcast will be accessible on Parker's investor website at investors.parker.com and will be archived on the site for one year.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 69 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index.  Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin. 

