The Empire Club of Canada Presents: Delivering Our Plan to Protect Ontario Featuring The Honourable Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario In conversation with Ben Mulroney

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Empire Club of Canada hosted a highly anticipated, sold-out event today featuring Premier Doug Ford and special guest moderator Ben Mulroney. Ontario leaders, business stakeholders, and community members gathered to hear about the province's evolving vision and immediate next steps as the Ontario Legislature prepares to return.

Key Takeaways from Premier Ford’s Address

The Premier of Ontario’s keynote to the Empire Club of Canada underscored the province’s leadership in driving national growth through expedited infrastructure development and smart regulatory reform, calling for pragmatic, cross-partisan collaboration to deliver tangible economic and social benefits across Canada.

He highlighted to – the over 1300 attendees – that these efforts are essential not only to strengthen domestic productivity but also to enhance the nation’s global competitiveness—particularly as tariff policy continues to challenge provincial balance between resource exports and industrial protection.

Violent Crime: In response to the polling trend that more Canadians believe that violent crime is getting worse than a year ago, Premier Ford encouraged the urgent need for reforms to Canada’s bail system, mandatory sentencing, and the Young Offenders Act to ensure safer communities and a stronger justice system.

Trade & Economic Cooperation: In an interview with renowned TV and radio host, Ben Mulroney, Premier Ford defended Ontario’s critical role in both North American and inter-provincial trade. Premier Ford noted that Canada is the number one customer for U.S. exports, purchasing over $356 billion annually, with Ontario alone serving as the top customer for 15 U.S. states and the second largest for 12 others—driving more than $500 billion in two-way trade each year. Ford encouraged the federal government when dealing with President Trump “...not to roll over. I'd hit him back hard in my opinion. And that's what he understands. He can't be bullied and he shouldn't be bullied. But it's a tough position Prime Minister Carney is in.“

The Premier speaks to the Empire Club of Canada in the midst of our 122nd season entitled Building One Canada. The Empire Club of Canada continues to be the leading platform for the conversations that move our country forward – a place for meaningful exchange, bringing together voices from across business, government, and civil society to address the issues that shape our future.

