The Empire Club of Canada Presents: Whose Health Counts? Improving Health Outcomes for Black Women and Girls in Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black women in Canada face a profound health crisis marked by stark disparities, including a preterm birth rate of 8.9%—significantly higher than 5.9% among White women—and a 21 times greater risk of HIV/AIDS compared to non-racialized populations. These alarming outcomes stem from systemic barriers, insufficient race-based data, and entrenched anti-Black racism in Canadian healthcare systems, leaving many Black women and girls underserved and overlooked.

On Tuesday, November 4, 2025, The Empire Club of Canada, in partnership with the Black Women’s Institute for Health, brings this urgent issue to the forefront with “Whose Health Counts? Improving Health Outcomes for Black Women and Girls in Canada.” The event will feature the launch of "Voices Unheard," the first-ever comprehensive national report capturing the lived experiences and health challenges of Black women across Canada—offering data and insights never before available.

“Events like this are powerful because they bring us together—in the same room with a shared purpose to listen, learn, and take action. Genuine change begins with connection, and that’s why I encourage people to join us in person, to engage directly in these pivotal conversations. It’s our responsibility to foster an environment where all voices are heard and valued.” — Kent Emerson, President & CEO, Empire Club of Canada

Event Highlights

The panel discussion, moderated by TVO’s Nam Kiwanuka, features:

Dr. Cindy Maxwell, Women’s College Hospital

Dr. Modupe Tunde-Byass, Black Physicians of Canada

Dr. Bukola Salami, University of Calgary





Kearie Daniel, Executive Director of the Black Women’s Institute for Health, will unveil the “Voices Unheard” report, highlighting actionable findings on social determinants, healthcare access inequities, and employment impacts.

Why Attend?

This event is a must-attend for health, education, and policy leaders seeking evidence-based strategies to combat systemic inequities and improve outcomes for Black women and girls. It is especially timely as federal and provincial agencies increasingly recognize health equity as a strategic priority for Canada's future.

