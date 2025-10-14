Nevada Lithium Engages Epstein Research for Investor Relations and Market Awareness

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. (TSXV: NVLH; OTCQB: NVLHF; FSE: 87K) (“Nevada Lithium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a marketing agreement (the “Agreement”) with Epstein Research (“ER”), led by Peter Epstein, pursuant to which Mr. Epstein will provide investor relations services to the Company in consideration for an aggregate of $10,000 (U.S.) at a rate of $2,500 (U.S.) per month for an initial term of four (4) months from October 10, 2025 to February 10, 2026, subject to approval by the TSXV.

In accordance with the Agreement's terms, ER will work with the Company on posting on social media and producing monthly articles and commentary designed to develop a positive and productive profile for the Company.

Mr. Epstein does not beneficially own any securities of the Company or any right to acquire securities of the Company. Mr. Epstein operates the www.epsteinresearch.com, is an arm's-length party to the Company, and has over 20 years in buy-side analyst roles.

About Nevada Lithium Resources Inc.

Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on shareholder value creation through its core asset, the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project, located in Nye County, Nevada, where it holds a 100% interest. The Company completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) in August 2025. The PEA concluded that Bonnie Claire could produce more than 62,300 tonnes of lithium carbonate and 129,500 tonnes of boric acid annually, over a 61-year mine life.

Bonnie Claire’s investment metrics show a 32.3% IRR, a capital payback of 2.8 years, and a capital intensity of $34,080/tonne Lithium Carbonate. A $1,973/tonne boric acid by-product credit generates a $6,777/tonne Lithium Carbonate operating cost. The 18,300 acre property has not been fully explored, and the trend of high-grade lithium and boron mineralization remains open in three directions.

About Epstein Research

Epstein Research is an independent contractor operated by Peter Epstein, located in the state of New Jersey, USA, specializing in investor relations and market awareness for public companies.

QP Disclosure

The technical information in the above disclosure has been reviewed and approved by the designated Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, Dr. Jeff Wilson, PhD, FGC, P.Geo, Vice President of Exploration for Nevada Lithium and is not independent of the Company as defined by Section 1.5 of NI 43-101.

