Bittam Launches 100% Deposit Bonus and $3,000 Welcome Rewards for Traders Amid U.S. Fed Rate Cut





NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global markets react to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate cut, Bittam Exchange today announced the launch of its 100% Deposit Bonus and up to $3,000 in Welcome Rewards for new users. This strategic incentive aims to give traders a stronger start in the next market cycle, providing enhanced capital flexibility and greater profit potential at a time when major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are showing renewed momentum.

However, for traders in the United States and Europe, this resurgence comes with heavy restrictions. Tighter regulations have forced most regional exchanges to severely limit leverage trading—many capped at 10x or less, and some even removed derivatives products entirely. For traders who rely on flexibility and efficiency, this means one thing: the market is moving, but their hands are tied.

That’s exactly why Bittam was created — to bring true freedom back to global traders.

In today’s rapidly evolving crypto landscape, traders are no longer satisfied with just a trading platform — they seek fairness, power, and opportunity.

That’s exactly what Bittam Exchange delivers.

Armed with world-class compliance credentials, next-generation trading technology, and a transparent, trader-first philosophy, Bittam has redefined what a modern crypto exchange should be. Now, with its new 100% Deposit Bonus and up to $3,000 in Welcome Rewards , Bittam gives every trader a head start toward financial success.





Bittam is a next-generation crypto derivatives exchange holding U.S. MSB, Canadian MSB, and Australian regulatory licenses, operating fully in compliance while maintaining a trader-first approach. The platform delivers a high-leverage, low-cost, zero-slippage trading experience designed specifically for active and professional users around the world — especially those in regions facing leverage restrictions.

Core Advantages of Bittam:

1 Up to 200× Leverage: Break through regional trading limits and maximize your profit potential.

2 100% Deposit Bonus : Every deposit is matched 1:1 — double your capital instantly and trade with confidence.

3 Extra 10% Loss-Protection Credit for Deposits Over $1,000 : This unique bonus can offset trading losses, making your trades steadier and your returns more reliable.

4 Zero-Slippage Index Trading: Backed by deep liquidity aggregation and a transparent pricing mechanism, ensuring no dealer intervention and no unfair spreads.

5 No Funding Fees or Overnight Charges: Keep full control of your profits — no hidden costs, no deductions.

6 No KYC Registration + Demo Account: Global users can open accounts instantly, test strategies freely, and start trading without identity barriers.

7 Low Fees & High Rebates: Trading fees as low as 0.075%, and referral commissions up to 90%, empowering traders, KOLs, and community partners alike.





Now, with the Fed’s rate cut injecting new liquidity into global markets, the crypto sector is poised for another strong uptrend. As dollar-based yields fall, capital is moving toward high-liquidity assets like Bitcoin — which historically performs well during easing cycles. Every rate-cut era has marked the start of a new bull phase for digital assets, and traders who can leverage volatility effectively are the ones who lead the next wave.

Bittam gives traders the tools to do exactly that — providing freedom and flexibility while remaining compliant and secure. Whether you’re a professional trader seeking precision control or an investor looking to capitalize on volatility, Bittam’s advanced technology, fair pricing, and generous bonuses help you trade smarter and safer.

In summary:

During this rate-cut era, Bittam stands out as the go-to exchange for global traders seeking leverage freedom and real profitability. With its regulatory credentials, transparent systems, and risk-buffering incentives, Bittam empowers investors to seize opportunities — to harness leverage without fear, to pursue profits without losing stability.

Take advantage of the post-rate-cut momentum and unleash your trading potential with Bittam — the platform built for freedom, opportunity, and real results.

Website: www.bittam.com

Contact: business@bittam.com

Contact:

James

business@bittam.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Bittam. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0a736dd-6e0b-4e56-a5f8-4d858d1a5e0c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d02bda6-cfa0-44b9-8983-722fbbd0ffe0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/096f872a-679e-4223-aacf-0f295d586a8b