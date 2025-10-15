PayCargo Launches Credit Card Payment Capability in Hong Kong to Support Logistics Businesses

HONG KONG, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayCargo, a trusted logistics payment platform, today announced the launch of credit card support for its customers in Hong Kong, expanding its suite of payment options to offer greater flexibility and improved cash flow management for the freight and logistics community.

PayCargo connects carriers, forwarders, warehouses, and other vendors through a single digital platform that streamlines financial transactions in the logistics industry. This expansion reflects PayCargo’s commitment to modernising financial operations in logistics by meeting customer needs with more agile, credit-based payment options. By enabling credit card payments, PayCargo helps logistics businesses better manage working capital in a market where cash flow and payment timing are critical to operational efficiency.

As part of the launch, PayCargo is working alongside HSBC and Mastercard, its preferred credit card provider, to offer special promotions for eligible cardholders of the HSBC Corporate Mastercard, Purchasing Mastercard, and Virtual Corporate Mastercard.

“We’re excited to expand our payment capabilities in Hong Kong and empower customers with more streamlined ways to manage freight payments,” said Adriaan Reinders, Chairman & CEO International of PayCargo. “By combining our logistics-specialized platform with HSBC’s expertise in corporate payment solutions and Mastercard’s global network and commitment to advancing supplier payments, this launch reinforces our mission to deliver secure, flexible solutions that support the evolving needs of the logistics sector.”

Yvonne Yiu, Head of Global Payments Solutions, Greater China, HSBC, said, “For years, traditional payment methods like cash and cheques have been widely used in the logistics sector, often requiring considerable administrative efforts and upfront capital. The introduction of credit card as a payment option offers convenience by streamlining reconciliation and giving businesses greater control and flexibility in optimising cash flow. We’re pleased to join hands with PayCargo, Autotoll and Mastercard to deliver solutions that support the industry to embrace the smart logistics era.”

Helena Chen, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Hong Kong & Macau, Mastercard, said, “Through our partnership with PayCargo as their preferred credit card provider, Mastercard is proud to empower PayCargo as one of the leading platforms in Hong Kong and APAC, enabling credit card payments for air freight. This milestone provides logistics businesses with safe, fast, and secure payment solutions, delivering greater financial flexibility. By integrating supply chain finance solutions, we are supporting the industry to access reliable credit, while driving local economic growth and enabling businesses to thrive within the global supply chain.”

All credit card transactions in Hong Kong will be securely processed by PayCargo’s exclusive partner, Autotoll International Limited (Autotoll), ensuring reliability and compliance. “We are honored to collaborate with PayCargo to enhance payment flexibility and security,” said Owen Leung, General Manager of Autotoll. The introduction of credit card support in Hong Kong marks a key milestone in PayCargo’s ongoing effort to deliver end-to-end financial tools tailored to the needs of logistics businesses, from accounts payable automation to payment execution.

