PayCargo and IBS Software Strengthen Long-Term Collaboration to Advance Air Cargo

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayCargo, the trusted logistics payment platform, and IBS Software, a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel and aviation industry, today announced the deepening of their long-standing partnership to accelerate digital transformation across the global air cargo ecosystem.

At the center of this collaboration is iCargo, IBS Software’s market-leading cargo management platform, which now offers an even more seamless integration of PayCargo’s secure, real-time digital payment capabilities. This enhanced connectivity enables airlines, ground handlers, and freight forwarders worldwide to streamline financial transactions, improve payment accuracy, accelerate cargo release, and reduce reliance on manual workflows.

The partnership is already delivering results, with PayCargo’s integration with iCargo now live with Delta Cargo and American Airlines Cargo and launches with additional cargo airlines planned in the coming months—underscoring the growing momentum behind the joint effort to modernize the air cargo industry through digital innovation and accuracy.

“As long-term partners, PayCargo and IBS Software share a vision for a smarter, more connected cargo ecosystem,” said Eduardo Del Riego, President and CEO of PayCargo. “By combining our strengths, we’re not just digitizing payments — we’re helping the industry reimagine how efficiency and customer experience can be delivered at scale.”

The collaboration underscores the strategic role of partnerships in modernizing the logistics industry, where system-level innovation is critical to advancing speed, transparency, and resilience.

“iCargo has become the digital backbone for many of the world’s leading carriers and handlers,” said Radhesh Memon, VP, Head of Strategy & Product, Cargo at IBS Software. “By embedding PayCargo’s capabilities into the platform, we are reinforcing our joint commitment to empower customers with solutions that anticipate industry needs and create sustainable competitive advantage.”

PayCargo and IBS Software are setting the standard for long-term digital leadership in air cargo, building infrastructure that drives efficiency today while preparing the industry for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow.

About PayCargo:

PayCargo is the most trusted logistics payment platform, accelerating the release of cargo across the global supply chain. With over 5,000 active vendors in the PayCargo Network, users can instantly send secure payments for same-day or overnight release to major Air, Land, Rail and Ocean carriers.

What started as a streamlined payment solution has grown into a comprehensive platform supporting the full invoice lifecycle. By expanding beyond payments to offer tools that automate and optimize invoice processing, PayCargo continues to drive innovation across the supply chain, helping industry leaders improve efficiency, reduce manual work, and gain better financial control.

For more information, visit paycargo.com.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise, hospitality, and energy resources industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel, and air cargo management. Across the hospitality sector, IBS Software offers a cloud-native, unified platform for hotels and travel sellers, including central reservation (CRS), property management (PMS), revenue management (RMS), call centre, booking engine, loyalty, and distribution. For the tour & cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. Across the energy & resources industry, we provide logistics management solutions that cover logistics planning, operations & accommodation management. The Consulting and Digital Transformation (CDx) business focuses on driving digital transformation initiatives of its customers, leveraging its domain knowledge, digital technologies and engineering excellence. IBS Software operates from 17 offices across the world. Further information can be found at www.ibsplc.com Follow us: Blog | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

