Press Release

Singapore Land Transport Authority enhances critical railway infrastructure with Nokia Optical LAN and IP solutions

Land Transport Authority (LTA) revamps its video transport network to support advanced security and high-resolution video services.

Nokia fiber Optical LAN and IP/MPLS solutions used to help LTA upgrade its CCTV system across 50+ train stations located across Singapore.

Upgraded LTA video transmission network ensures safety for millions of passengers riding the railways each day.

15 October 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia, working in partnership with Hitachi Rail, announced that LTA will deploy its IP/MPLS and fiber Optical LAN solutions as part of an expansive video surveillance upgrade to its critical railway infrastructure. The Nokia solutions will enable LTA to significantly enhance its CCTV network used across Singapore’s heavily utilized railway system serving millions of passengers per day.



The CCTV cameras play a critical role within the LTA railway system, providing real-time monitoring and video surveillance services that ensure public safety, help spot illegal activities, and manage traffic patterns. With CCTV cameras placed across more than 50 stations, LTA needed a network infrastructure that could meet its growing capacity demands.

To support its expanding network cameras and growing bandwidth requirements, LTA deployed Nokia’s fiber Optical LAN including hardened ONUs and future-proof OLTs capable of supporting 25Gb/s speeds. Designed as a future-ready solution, Optical LAN requires up to 70% less cabling and 40% less power compared to traditional copper-based LAN networks. Nokia’s IP/MPLS deployment also enables LTA to more effectively backhaul the network data traveling to its Operations Control Center where live video streams are viewed and stored.

“We are pleased to have selected Nokia to collaborate with Hitachi Rail in enhancing passenger safety & security across Singapore’s railway network, which is a continuation of Hitachi’s long-term relationship with LTA. This project will play a key role in upgrading the transport infrastructure.” said Joaquim Santos, Vice President, Integrated Communication and Supervision Solutions (ICS), Hitachi Rail.

“Fiber is being used to connect everything including video systems that are critical to monitoring transportation hubs around the world. Ensuring you have a real time surveillance system that is highly available, reliable and secure is vital to ensuring the safety of those traveling Singapore’s transit lines every day. Partnering with Hitachi Rail, we were able to deliver a complete solution for LTA that would ensure they had the video capacity needed to serve their expansive CCTV surveillance and broader network operations for years to come,” said Stuart Hendry, Vice President, Enterprise Sales, Network Infrastructure, Asia Pacific, Nokia.

Multimedia, technical information and related news

Product Page: Optical LAN (POL)

Product Page: Lightspan MF fiber access nodes

Product Page: Altiplano Access Controller

Product Page: 7250 Interconnect Routers

Product Page: Network Services Platform

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About Hitachi Rail

Hitachi Rail is committed to driving the sustainable mobility transition and has a clear focus on partnering with customers to rethink mobility. Its mission is to help every passenger, customer and community enjoy the benefits of more connected, seamless and sustainable transport.

With revenues of over €7bn and 24,000 employees across more than 50 countries, Hitachi Rail is a trusted partner to the world’s best transport organisations. The company's reach is global, but the business is local - with success built on developing local talent and investing in people and communities.

Its international capabilities and expertise span every part of the urban, mainline and freight rail ecosystems – from high quality manufacturing and maintenance of rolling stock to secure digital signaling, smart operations and payment systems.

Hitachi Rail, famous for Japan's iconic high speed bullet train, draws on the digital and AI expertise of Hitachi Group companies to accelerate innovation and develop new technologies. Hitachi Group is present in 140 countries with over 270,000 employees and global revenues of €54.55bn / ¥8,564 bn.

Media inquiries

Nokia Press Office

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube