BIO-key Showcases Next-Generation Identity & Biometric Authentication Solutions at Premier Tech and Cybersecurity Events: GITEX 2025 in Dubai and 19ENISE in Spain

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and LÉON, Spain and HOLMDEL, N.J. , Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key® International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BKYI), a global leader in biometric-centric Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, is proud to announce its participation at two of the most influential cybersecurity and technology events of the year — GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai, U.A.E. and 19ENISE in León, Spain.

At both events, BIO-key will demonstrate how its Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), PortalGuard® IAM, and Passkey:YOU™ solutions are empowering organisations across government, healthcare, and enterprise sectors to embrace a passwordless, phoneless, and tokenless future. Visitors will experience first-hand how BIO-key’s technology transforms digital identity — providing unmatched security, simplicity, and flexibility while drastically reducing authentication friction and cost.

“We’re thrilled to join these two outstanding events to meet innovators and partners who are shaping the future of secure digital identity,” said Alex Rocha, BIO-key’s Managing Director EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa). “Our presence at GITEX and 19ENISE reflects our growing global momentum and commitment to bringing biometric authentication to every corner of the world.”

GITEX Global

GITEX Global, taking place in Dubai, from October 13–17, is the Middle East’s premier technology and AI marketplace and one of the largest global technology gatherings. The event brings together over 6,800 companies, 2,000 startups and 200,000+ attendees from 180 countries, including 400+ government entities. Serving as a strategic hub for public sector innovation, enterprise collaboration, and investment across the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), Levant, and Africa. GITEX is the ideal platform for BIO-key to showcase leadership in Identity and Access Management (IAM) and strengthen regional partnerships.

BIO-key is welcoming visitors at Cyber Valley, Hall 23, Booth 9 at the Dubai World Trade Centre throughout the week and will deliver a main-stage presentation on how Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB) and passwordless IAM are redefining authentication for governments and enterprises across the region. On October 15, BIO-key will also host a business networking dinner for its customers in the region.

19ENISE, INCIBE

The 19ENISE Conference, held in León, Spain, from October 14–16 is organised by INCIBE – the National Cybersecurity Institute of Spain. Recognized as Spain’s premier cybersecurity forum and one of Europe’s flagship events promoting cross-border collaboration. 19ENISE continues to set the standard for innovation, resilience, and international cooperation in the cybersecurity industry.

Taking place at the Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones de León, this nineteenth edition will bring together over 4,000 in-person attendees, 2,000 online participants, 173 international speakers, 168 exhibiting companies and institutions, 25 INCIBE Emprende startups, 20 cybersecurity workshops, more than 600 business meetings, and 11 international delegations.

BIO-key is proud to participate as an exhibitor at Booth 130 in the main exhibition hall and to deliver a featured presentation on the main stage, showcasing how biometric-centric authentication is shaping the future of secure digital identities.

Why These Events Matter

BIO-key’s participation reinforces its commitment to supporting European and Middle Eastern organisations in achieving NIST2 compliance, protecting healthcare and critical infrastructure, and advancing digital trust through its biometric IAM technologies. BIO-key’s leadership team will be on-site throughout GITEX and 19ENISE, meeting with customers, partners, and cybersecurity leaders to showcase the company’s latest innovations and expanding collaborations across the EMEA region.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionising authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software, securing access for millions of users worldwide. BIO-key enables organisations to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including Identity-Bound Biometrics, passwordless logins, and other advanced options. Its hosted or on-premise PortalGuard® IAM platform provides cost-effective, secure, and user-friendly access to systems, applications, and high-value data.

