Mowi ASA (OSE:MOWI): Q3 2025 Trading update

Harvest volumes Q3 2025 (1)

Farming Norway99.5 thousand tonnes 
Farming Scotland17.5 thousand tonnes 
Farming Chile22.5 thousand tonnes 
Farming Canada15.5 thousand tonnes 
Farming Ireland3.0 thousand tonnes 
Farming Faroes2.5 thousand tonnes 
Farming Iceland (Arctic Fish)5.5 thousand tonnes 
Total166.0 thousand tonnes 

Harvest volumes in the quarter of 166k GWT were all-time high (161k GWT in Q3 2024). In connection with the presentation of the Q2 2025 results, Mowi guided a total harvest volume of 160k GWT for Q3 2025.

Note:
(1) The harvest volumes are provided in gutted weight equivalents (GWT).

Additional information

Operational EBIT for the Group was approx. EUR 112 million in Q3 2025 (NOK 1,322 million / EURNOK 11.80). Blended farming cost was EUR 5.42 per kg in the quarter, down from EUR 5.72 in Q3 2024 and stable from Q2 as guided.

Total Q3 Operational EBIT per kg through the value chain was approximately as follows:

NorwayEUR1.10  
ScotlandEUR1.55  
ChileEUR0.55  
CanadaEUR(2.00) (Canada West EUR 0.40)
IrelandEUR0.20  
FaroesEUR0.55  
IcelandEUR(1.10)  

Operational EBIT in Consumer Products was EUR 66 million. Operational EBITDA in Feed was EUR 26 million in Q3 2025. Reported financial net interest-bearing debt (NIBD) for the group was approximately EUR 1 760 million at the end of the quarter (excluding IFRS 16 effects). The complete Q3 2025 report will be released on 5 November at 06:30 CET.

Please refer to the Annual Report for detailed descriptions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures such as Operational EBIT and NIBD.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



