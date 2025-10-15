WISeKey’s WISeSat.Space to Test Post-Quantum Communication from Space During SpaceX Launch on November 10, 2025

WISeSat to launch its latest nanosatellite equipped with SEALSQ’s post-quantum cryptographic technology aboard SpaceX Falcon 9 from California

Launch can be viewed at: www.spacex.com/launches

Current WISeSat Satellite Constellation location https://wisesat.space/

Geneva, Switzerland, October 15, 2025 –WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, today announces that its subsidiary, WISeSat.Space, a company that focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, in collaboration with its other subsidiary, SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES), a company that focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, is set to launch its next-generation post-quantum-secure satellite aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

This satellite will serve as a testbed for post-quantum communication protocols from space, a pivotal step in developing quantum-resilient satellite-based IoT connectivity via satellite infrastructure. The mission underscores WISeSat’s commitment to pioneering secure, sovereign, and sustainable space communications that can withstand the cybersecurity challenges posed by quantum computing.

Advancing Quantum-Resilient Security in Orbit

The WISeSat satellite integrates SEALSQ’s post-quantum cryptographic semiconductors and WISeKey’s Root of Trust, enabling secure end-to-end communication between satellites, ground stations, and connected IoT devices. This will be one of the first demonstrations of post-quantum encryption tested in orbit, providing real-time validation of SEALSQ’s post-quantum chip technology in space conditions.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey, stated: “The upcoming launch represents a significant milestone for WISeSat and SEALSQ. By testing post-quantum communications directly from space, we are showcasing the future of trusted connectivity, one that is both quantum-secure and universally accessible. This mission demonstrates our continued commitment to building a global, resilient, and sovereign infrastructure that can safeguard digital assets and data exchanges against the next generation of cybersecurity threats. It also underscores our vision of democratizing secure connectivity for all, from space to every connected device on Earth.”

WISeSat: Building the Future of Secure Space Connectivity

WISeSat’s nanosatellite constellation is designed to deliver real-time, low-cost, and secure IoT connectivity for sectors including energy, logistics, infrastructure, and climate monitoring. Through advanced encryption and distributed ledger integration, WISeSat enables tamper-proof, decentralized communication frameworks that support critical global applications.

The forthcoming satellite launch will pave the way for four additional post-quantum-ready satellites to be deployed in 2026, each incorporating enhanced SEALSQ technologies and SEALCOIN.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.



Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

