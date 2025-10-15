Invalda INVL increases the amount committed to invest in INVL Private Equity Fund II to EUR 34.16 million

INVL Private Equity Fund II, managed by UAB INVL Asset Management, a company wholly controlled by Invalda INVL, has completed its final close raising a total of EUR 410 million.

17 February 2025 Invalda INVL announced (you can read the notice here Invalda INVL invests in INVL Private Equity Fund II) that it had committed to invest EUR 30.83 million in INVL Private Equity Fund II. On 14 October the Management Board of the company decided to increase the amount of investment by another EUR 3.33 million. The total amount Invalda INVL committed to invest in INVL Private Equity Fund II, a closed-end private equity investment fund for informed investors, amounts to EUR 34.16 million. This represents 8.33% of the total fund size. It is expected that funds will be called to the aforementioned fund in stages for the execution of specific transactions.

