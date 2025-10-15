UAE Nutraceuticals Market Trends, Competition, and Business Opportunities to 2030 - Revenues to Reach US$ 3.87 Billion Driven by the Rising Popularity of Plant-Based and Organic Nutraceuticals

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Nutraceuticals Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UAE Nutraceuticals Market was valued at USD 2.19 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 3.87 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 9.95%. Market growth is primarily fueled by increasing demand for functional foods and dietary supplements, driven by growing public awareness regarding the health benefits of nutraceutical products.
The use of dietary supplements is also gaining momentum due to their expanding application in the management of cardiovascular disease, malnutrition, and lifestyle-related conditions. Additionally, the rise in athletic participation on both national and international stages is expected to drive demand for functional beverages. A wider shift toward preventive healthcare and nutritional enhancement is shaping consumer behavior across the UAE, boosting the popularity of nutraceutical offerings across formats and categories.
Key Market Drivers
Growing Health Consciousness Among Consumers: An increasing focus on preventive healthcare and wellness among UAE consumers is significantly boosting demand for nutraceuticals. As awareness grows regarding the role of nutrition in managing and preventing lifestyle conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and obesity, more consumers are incorporating dietary supplements, functional beverages, and fortified foods into their routines. The UAE government has also launched initiatives such as UAE Vision 2021 and various Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) programs to improve public health outcomes and encourage healthier living. These efforts have further elevated the appeal of nutraceutical products as part of a proactive approach to health and wellness, making functional nutrition an integral part of modern lifestyles in the region.
Key Market Challenges
Regulatory Challenges and Market Fragmentation: The UAE nutraceuticals market faces notable regulatory challenges due to overlapping oversight from multiple authorities, including MOHAP and the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA). Inconsistencies in how products are categorized and evaluated can cause delays and confusion for businesses attempting to launch or expand in the market. In addition, the market is fragmented, with a broad range of players - some of which offer substandard or non-compliant products - leading to concerns about quality control and consumer trust. Navigating this complex and uneven regulatory landscape requires resources and expertise, which can serve as a barrier to entry, particularly for new or smaller brands.
Key Market Trends
Rising Popularity of Plant-Based and Organic Nutraceuticals: A significant trend shaping the UAE nutraceuticals market is the growing demand for plant-based and organic products. As consumers become more mindful of environmental sustainability and the potential side effects of synthetic additives, they are increasingly turning to clean-label, natural alternatives. Organic supplements and plant-based formulations - such as plant proteins, herbal extracts, and vegan vitamins - are gaining traction among health-conscious individuals. This trend also aligns with broader lifestyle movements such as clean eating and wellness-focused living. Market players are responding by expanding their organic product lines, while government support for sustainable agriculture and food innovation is further propelling demand for plant-based nutraceutical solutions across the country.
Key Players Profiled in UAE's Nutraceuticals Market:
- Pfizer Inc.
- Bayer Middle East FZE
- Vitabiotics Ltd.
- Nestle UAE LLC
- Danone S.A.
- BASF FZE
- PepsiCo Inc.
- General Mills Inc.
- Nature's Way Products, LLC
- Abbott Laboratories SA
Report Scope
In this report, the UAE Nutraceuticals Market has been segmented into the following categories:
By Application:
- Functional Beverages
- Functional Food and Dietary Supplements
By Form:
- Liquid
- Tablets
- Capsules
- Powder
- Others
By Source:
- Plant
- Animal
- Microbial
By Distribution Channel:
- Specialty Stores
- Online
- Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
- Pharmacies
By Region:
- Dubai
- Abu Dhabi
- Sharjah
- Rest of UAE
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|88
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.19 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.87 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.9%
|Regions Covered
|United Arab Emirates
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rf73dy
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment