21Shares AG: Publication of UK Retail Base Prospectus

21Shares AG

LEI: 254900UWHMJRRODS3Z64

15 October 2025

Publication of retail Base Prospectus

The following Base Prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing:



Base Prospectus dated 15 October 2025 (the “Base Prospectus”) relating to the Exchange Traded Products Programme of 21Shares AG, available for both professional and retail clients.



To view the Base Prospectus in full, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

https://www.21shares.com/en-ch/ir/prospectus



A copy of the Base Prospectus will be submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority's Electronic Submission Service and may shortly be viewed on the National Storage Mechanism at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

Attention of Mr. Eric Baumgartner, Head of Legal EMEA. Email address: legal@21shares.com

DISCLAIMER – INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Base Prospectus may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Base Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Base Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Base Prospectus you must ascertain from the Base Prospectus whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained in the Base Prospectus.

Attachment