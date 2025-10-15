Joint non-binding offer rejected

Meudon-la-Forêt, le 15 octobre 2025 – Bouygues Telecom has taken note of the Group Altice’s decision to reject the joint non-binding offer submitted yesterday by Bouygues Telecom, Orange and Free-Group iliad.

Press contact:

Maylis Carçabal, Groupe Bouygues - mca@bouygues.com - 06 63 59 87 05

Anthony Colombani, Bouygues Telecom - ancolomb@bouyguestelecom.fr - 07 62 46 26 65

Stéphanie Brun, Bouygues Telecom - sbrun@bouyguestelecom.fr - 06 47 47 15 76

About Bouygues Telecom

Bouygues Telecom, a subsidiary of the Bouygues group, is a French all-round operator of digital communications and services. In 2024, it generated sales of €7.8 billion, had 11,200 employees as well as 510 stores across France. Founded in 1994, Bouygues Telecom is committed to providing its B2B, B2C and public administration customers with high-quality, innovative and secure fixed and mobile communications as well as superfast internet by constantly improving its network and user experience. 27.1 million Mobile customers and 5.3 million Fixed customers put their trust in Bouygues Telecom, the leading operator for WiFi and fixed internet connections, according to nperf in 2024 and ranked No. 2 for mobile according to Arcep in 2023. Its 4G network now covers 99% of the French population and its 5G network over 19 000 municipalities and over 84% of the French population. The Bouygues Telecom Entreprises division supports nearly 100,000 B2B customers, of which 70% of the CAC 40, in adopting new collaborative practices, migrating to the cloud and transforming their digital infrastructure. Bouygues Telecom aims to reduce its scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 29.5% and its scope 3 emissions by 17.5% by 2027, which are targets that have been endorsed by the Science Based Targets (SBTi) initiative.

#OnEstFaitPourEtreEnsemble - www.corporate.bouyguestelecom.fr, on X: @ByTel_Corporate

Attachment