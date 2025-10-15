Rogers Brings Dial the Dugout Contest to Halifax to Cheer on the Blue Jays

Local Blue Jays fans can win trip to the next game at Rogers Centre

Join Mayor Andy Fillmore at Rogers Square today to Dial the Dugout

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers announced today its Dial the Dugout ticket giveaway contest has arrived in Halifax.

On location today at Rogers Square in Halifax, fans can use the pop-up Rogers dugout phone to leave a message to cheer on the Blue Jays. Fans who leave a message for Blue Jays Manager John Schneider on the dugout phone between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. AT today will be entered to win a trip for two to the next Blue Jays home game at Rogers Centre, including airfare and accommodations. See media advisory for details.

Fans in Nova Scotia and across Canada can also leave a message by calling or texting Schneider at 416-987-JAYS (English) or Russell Martin, former Blue Jays catcher, 514-807-JAYS (French), or by posting a message of support on social using #DialTheDugout for a chance to win one of 50 pairs of tickets for each Blue Jays ALCS home game at Rogers Centre.

“Haligonians are pulling out their Jays’ shirts, hats, and jerseys as they continue their stellar season,” said Andy Fillmore, Mayor of the Halifax Regional Municipality. “I invite fans to join me as we pass along our best wishes to Canada’s team.”

Dial the Dugout is part of Rogers Postseason ticket giveaway. The company is also giving away 500 free tickets for fans to take over a section for every Blue Jays home game at Rogers Centre throughout the MLB Postseason.

Rogers is also giving away Blue Jays Postseason tickets to its customers through Rogers Beyond the Seat including a grand prize contest for each series that includes a pair of tickets with airfare and accommodations. Rogers customers can visit rogers.com/bluejays to enter for a chance to win.

All tickets are non-transferable.