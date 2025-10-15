Rapala VMC Corporation: Changes in Global Management Team

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION, Changes board/management/auditors, October 15, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. EEST

Travis Tuma has been appointed as a member of the Global Management Team effective immediately.

Tuma joined Rapala VMC USA with strong industry experience in 2006 as Sales Manager. He became member of the US Senior Leadership Team in 2022 as Vice President of Sales. He will take on the role of Rapala VMC USA President effective January 1st, 2026, as current President Marcus Twidale returns to Europe to take on a new role as head of Rapala Brand and Group Strategic Brand Management. Tuma will continue to lead U.S. sales as part of the Rapala VMC USA Senior Leadership Team.

“I am very pleased to have Travis in the Global Management Team. He brings with him strong focus on sales and deep knowledge on our biggest market area USA. As a colleague, he is a highly valued team member and complements the current Global Management Team perfectly. I want to congratulate him for his appointment as new member of the Global Management Team.” says President and CEO Cyrille Viellard.

Additional Information

For additional information, please contact: Tuomo Leino, Investor Relations (tel. +358 9 7562 540)

About Rapala VMC Corporation

Rapala VMC Group is the world’s leading fishing tackle company with a largest distribution network in the industry. The Group is a global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, and the UK. The Group’s brand portfolio includes leading brands in the industry such as Rapala, VMC, Sufix, 13 Fishing as well as Okuma in Europe. The Group, with net sales of EUR 221 million in 2024, employs some 1 400 people in approximately 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation’s share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

www.rapalavmc.com