Rogers Brings Dial the Dugout Contest to Ottawa to Cheer on the Blue Jays

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers announced today its Dial the Dugout ticket giveaway contest has arrived in Ottawa.

On location today at Aberdeen Plaza in Ottawa, fans can use the pop-up Rogers dugout phone to leave a message to cheer on the Blue Jays. Fans who leave a message for Blue Jays Manager John Schneider on the dugout phone between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. ET today will be entered to win a trip for two to the next Blue Jays home game at Rogers Centre, including airfare and accommodations. See media advisory for details.

Fans in Ottawa and across Canada can also leave a message by calling or texting Schneider at 416-987-JAYS (English) or Russell Martin, former Blue Jays catcher, 514-807-JAYS (French), or by posting a message of support on social using #DialTheDugout for a chance to win one of 50 pairs of tickets for each Blue Jays ALCS home game at Rogers Centre.

According to a recent survey commissioned by Rogers, 86% of Ontarians consider the Blue Jays Canada’s team.

“Ottawa has some of the most passionate baseball fans in Canada. I hear from Blue Jays fans every day about how excited they are to see Canada's team advancing through the postseason,” said Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe. “This is a chance for every Jays fan in Ottawa to show their support. Make the call, fans! Show your support for the Blue Jays!”

Dial the Dugout is part of Rogers Postseason ticket giveaway. The company is also giving away 500 free tickets for fans to take over a section for every Blue Jays home game at Rogers Centre throughout the MLB Postseason.

Rogers is also giving away Blue Jays Postseason tickets to its customers through Rogers Beyond the Seat including a grand prize contest for each series that includes a pair of tickets with airfare and accommodations. Rogers customers can visit rogers.com/bluejays to enter for a chance to win.

All tickets are non-transferable.

Survey conducted by Rogers from October 2 - 8, 2025 among a representative sample of 1,028 online Canadians using the Sago research panel. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.