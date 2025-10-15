Presale Web3 Launches Crypto Presale Platform for Web3 Projects

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presale Web3 today announced the launch of its non-custodial crypto presale platform, designed to help Web3 projects accept multi-chain payments securely, transparently, and directly from their contributors. The platform provides an advanced backend solution for presales and token launches, eliminating the need for intermediaries or custodial systems.

Presale Web3 offers a streamlined way for Web3 teams to manage contributions across multiple blockchains, including Ethereum, BNB, and Solana. By allowing funds to flow directly from contributors to project wallets, it ensures complete transparency and user confidence. The platform’s focus on decentralization aligns with the core values of the Web3 ecosystem while delivering a simple, scalable solution for presales of any size.

“Helping Web3 projects connect with their communities and receive crypto payments securely and directly marks an important step toward broader adoption,” said Mirolyub Mirchev, Founder and CEO of Presale Web3. “Our goal is to simplify the technical barriers that have made decentralized fundraising unnecessarily complicated.”

The Presale Web3 platform is designed for ease of use, with quick integration via API or wallet connection. It features real-time analytics, transaction tracking, and automated reporting, giving project teams full visibility over contributions and campaign performance. These tools enable presales to run smoothly while ensuring contributors have an immediate, verifiable record of every transaction.

By providing a non-custodial model, Presale Web3 removes counterparty risks and empowers projects to maintain full control over their assets. The platform’s infrastructure is built to scale with demand, supporting both small emerging presales and large-scale decentralized fundraising initiatives.

Presale Web3’s launch represents a milestone in how Web3 startups and tokenized ecosystems can approach presales with greater trust, transparency, and security. The company continues to develop new features aimed at supporting the growing need for reliable, compliant, and developer-friendly payment solutions in the Web3 economy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Who can benefit from Presale Web3’s software?

Crypto presales, ICOs, IDOs, NFT launches, and any business that wishes to receive cryptocurrency payments directly from their users can benefit from Presale Web3’s infrastructure. The platform is ideal for Web3 startups, tokenized ecosystems, and decentralized communities that need secure, scalable payment systems.

Does Presale Web3 enable payments via debit or credit card?

Yes. Presale Web3 is integrated with trusted third-party partners who provide card payment services, allowing users to contribute or purchase using debit or credit cards in addition to cryptocurrency.

Is Presale Web3 non-custodial?

Yes. Presale Web3 is entirely non-custodial, meaning funds go directly from contributors to project wallets. The company never holds or manages client or user funds, ensuring complete transparency and control.

Which cryptocurrencies and blockchains are supported?

The platform supports a wide range of blockchains including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, Polygon, and others. Multiple tokens and stablecoins are accepted, enabling true multi-chain flexibility for crypto presales.

How long does it take to integrate Presale Web3?

Integration is quick and straightforward. Projects can connect their wallets or APIs within minutes using Presale Web3’s developer-friendly interface and begin accepting crypto payments immediately.

Can Presale Web3 handle large fundraising campaigns?

Yes. Presale Web3’s infrastructure is built to scale, supporting both small and large crypto presales with real-time analytics, automatic transaction tracking, and instant verification across multiple chains.

Is Presale Web3 suitable for non-crypto companies?

Absolutely. Traditional companies and online platforms can use Presale Web3 to add crypto payment functionality without needing to build their own blockchain systems. This allows any business to start accepting crypto safely and transparently.

Does Presale Web3 provide reporting or analytics?

Yes. The platform includes built-in analytics dashboards that display live contribution data, token distribution details, and performance metrics, giving projects full oversight of their fundraising activity.

Can Presale Web3 be customized for specific project needs?

Yes. Presale Web3’s backend infrastructure is modular and can be tailored to fit the unique technical or operational requirements of different Web3 projects and crypto presales.

Where is Presale Web3 based and regulated?

Presale Web3 Limited is incorporated in the United Kingdom and operates under UK jurisdiction, ensuring compliance with applicable regulations and high corporate governance standards if required.

About Presale Web3 Limited

Presale Web3 Limited is a United Kingdom–incorporated technology company that provides non-custodial backend infrastructure for Web3 projects. Its platform enables presales and decentralized businesses to securely receive multi-chain crypto payments directly from users while maintaining transparency, automation, and scalability.

For more information, visit www.presaleweb3.com or contact mirolyub.mirchev@presaleweb3.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ed260ef-959f-44ea-9ca6-f391ecd4d71d