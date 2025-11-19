Presale Web3 Announces Launch of Its Non-Custodial Crypto Presale Infrastructure

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presale Web3 Limited announced the launch of its advanced non-custodial infrastructure built specifically for crypto presales and Web3 fundraising. The new platform enables projects to accept multi-chain cryptocurrency payments directly from contributors, offering a streamlined and transparent alternative to traditional token sale systems.

Presale Web3 introduces a secure backend framework that removes the need for intermediaries, custodial handling, or manual verification. Web3 teams can integrate the system within minutes, allowing them to receive payments across leading blockchains including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, and Polygon. Every transaction flows directly to project-controlled wallets, ensuring full ownership and verifiable on-chain transparency.

“Launching a platform that allows Web3 projects to accept crypto payments easily, securely, and directly from their communities is an important step for the industry,” said Mirolyub Mirchev, Founder and CEO of Presale Web3. “Our mission is to remove unnecessary technical friction so teams can focus on building while contributors enjoy a smoother and more reliable presale process.”

The Presale Web3 system includes real-time analytics, automated tracking, and performance reporting, giving project owners a complete overview of contributor activity throughout their crypto presale. These tools help teams monitor progress, maintain accountability, and provide their communities with an accessible and transparent contribution experience.

Designed for scalability, the platform supports both early-stage token launches and high-volume fundraising campaigns. Its infrastructure aligns with the principles of decentralization by ensuring contributors interact directly with the project’s wallet ecosystem rather than sending funds through managed custodial channels.

With its launch, Presale Web3 aims to redefine the operational standard for crypto presales by offering a secure, compliant, and developer-friendly payment solution. The company expects rising demand from Web3 projects seeking reliable infrastructure as tokenized ecosystems and decentralized applications continue to expand globally.

About Presale Web3 Limited

Presale Web3 Limited is a United Kingdom incorporated technology company providing non-custodial payment infrastructure for the Web3 economy. Its platform enables crypto presales and decentralized businesses to accept multi-chain cryptocurrency payments directly from users, offering transparency, automation, and full wallet control.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Presale Web3 and who is it designed for?

Presale Web3 is a non-custodial payment platform built for crypto presales, token launches, and Web3 businesses that want to accept cryptocurrency payments directly from their users. It is ideal for new projects, established ecosystems, and companies adding crypto payments to their business model.

How does Presale Web3 improve a crypto presale?

The platform automates payment verification, reduces manual processing, and ensures funds flow straight to the project’s own wallet. This improves trust, transparency, and efficiency during a presale.

Does Presale Web3 hold project or user funds?

No. Presale Web3 never takes custody of any funds. All contributions are sent directly to the project’s wallet, keeping full control with the project owner.

Which payment methods does the platform support?

Presale Web3 supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies across multiple blockchains, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, and more. Card payments are also supported through trusted service partners.

How difficult is it to integrate Presale Web3?

Integration is straightforward and can be completed within minutes. Projects can connect through a simple API, embed code, or wallet authorization depending on their needs.

Does Presale Web3 offer real-time reporting?

Yes. Projects receive live data on contributions, blockchain activity, token distribution flow, and presale performance, all accessible through a unified dashboard.

Can Presale Web3 handle large fundraising campaigns?

Yes. The backend is built to support high transaction volumes and large contributor activity without compromising reliability or security.

Is Presale Web3 suitable for non-crypto companies?

Yes. Any business that wants to accept cryptocurrency as a payment method can use the platform, even if they do not operate in the Web3 space.

What makes Presale Web3 different from typical payment processors?

Presale Web3 is fully non-custodial, multi-chain, transparently tracked on-chain, and built specifically for crypto presales rather than retail payments. It is optimized for token launches, contributor flows, and decentralized fundraising.

Where is Presale Web3 based?

Presale Web3 Limited is incorporated in the United Kingdom and operates internationally, serving Web3 teams and businesses across the globe.

