Bexorg Raises $42.5M to Transform CNS Drug Development with World’s First Integrated AI and Whole-Human Brain Platform

- Financing led by Engine Ventures with support from Amplify Partners, Starbloom Capital, Connecticut Innovations, and E1 Ventures

- Proceeds to accelerate strategic partnerships and internal CNS development programs to showcase the predictive power of the fully integrated platform-



NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bexorg, Inc., the first integrated AI and whole-human brain platform company transforming central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery and development, today announced the completion of a $23 million Series A financing led by Engine Ventures with participation from new investors Connecticut Innovations and E1 Ventures and existing investors Amplify Partners and Starbloom Capital. Bexorg has raised a total of $42.5 million to date.

Industry reports have found that the clinical trial failure rate in CNS drug development exceeds 95%, largely because cellular and animal models used in drug discovery inaccurately capture human biology. Bexorg is shifting this paradigm, with its platform based on comprehensive human datasets generated from wet-lab experimentation in a living system of diseased and non-diseased whole human brains. This data directly feeds AI models to generate high-fidelity targets, novel biomarkers, and go/no-go decisions with unprecedented accuracy and reliability.

“The support from this group of leading investors validates that Bexorg has established a new category of AI-enabled, whole human-brain infrastructure for drug discovery that identifies novel targets and biomarkers, unlocking new biology and opportunities in CNS drug development,” said Zvonimir Vrselja, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and Co-founder of Bexorg. “Through our platform, using donated whole human brains, we restore specific molecular activities essential for drug discovery, while the higher-level brain functions are not restored — honoring each gift by generating a depth of knowledge that could not be gained otherwise.”

Proceeds from the financing will be used to expand and optimize the company’s AI engine trained on clinically predictive whole-human brain data and advance CNS discovery and development programs through partners and in-licensed assets. In connection with the financing, Ann DeWitt, Ph.D., General Partner at Engine Ventures, and David Beyer, Partner at Amplify Partners, will join the company’s board of directors.

“Today, over 70 million people face devastating neurological diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and multiple sclerosis. It is inspiring to see novel approaches that just a few years ago would have seemed impossible become breakthrough technologies in one of our toughest disease areas,” reflected Dr. DeWitt. “Bexorg’s whole-human brain platform is redefining CNS drug discovery and enabling asset evaluation at rapid speed. We believe this approach will shorten discovery and development timelines, improve clinical trial success rates, and ultimately bring transformational CNS therapies to patients.”

Since Bexorg was founded by Dr. Zvonimir Vrselja and Dr. Nenad Sestan at Yale University in 2021, the company has rapidly advanced its whole-human brain drug discovery platform. The company’s foundational research, which demonstrated that cellular and metabolic activity could be restored to postmortem brains hours after death, was published in Nature (Nature 568, 336–343 (2019)). In 2024, Bexorg partnered with the University of Oxford and the UK Medical Research Council as part of a collaborative effort to advance translational gene therapy development for neurological diseases. In mid-2025, the company announced a research collaboration with pharmaceutical company Biohaven Ltd. to advance two of Biohaven’s preclinical development programs. In the last 18 months, Bexorg has expanded its proprietary dataset to include hundreds of whole-brain experiments spanning Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and other neurodegenerative conditions, establishing one of the world’s largest repositories of human CNS data. Building on continuous growth of its proprietary human brain dataset, Bexorg is now training foundation models on petabyte-scale human brain molecular data, creating the first AI system grounded in experimentally measured human neurobiology.

About Bexorg

Bexorg is a privately held company transforming central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery and development with the world’s first integrated AI and whole-human brain platform. Founded by Dr. Zvonimir Vrselja and Dr. Nenad Sestan at Yale University, Bexorg integrates its BrainEx platform with advanced AI models to create one of the most clinically predictive systems in neuroscience. The company operates under rigorous legal framework and bioethics standards, guided by an independent board of experts. For more information, visit www.bexorg.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

