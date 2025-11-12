Bexorg Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Sean Murphy, Ph.D., as Chief Technology Officer

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bexorg, Inc., the first integrated AI and whole-human brain platform company transforming central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery and development, today announced that Sean Murphy, Ph.D., has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Murphy is a scientist, engineer, and applied mathematician who brings more than 25 years of experience to Bexorg. In this role, he will lead the industrialization and scaling of Bexorg’s end-to-end platform spanning infrastructure, data systems, and AI to advance discovery programs at rapid pace.

Bexorg’s platform restores molecular activity in donated human brains and links those experiments to advanced AI models that reveal disease mechanisms and predict drug effects. Built on the company’s proprietary BrainEx system, a molecularly restored ex vivo platform for diseased and non-diseased human brains, Bexorg has completed hundreds of whole-brain experiments spanning Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other neurodegenerative diseases over the last 18 months. This growing data engine now represents one of the largest repositories of dynamic, clinically relevant human CNS data and directly powers Bexorg’s models to identify targets, discover biomarkers, and guide go/no-go decisions with unprecedented speed and precision.

“We have shown that our direct experimentation on whole-human brains can generate clinically predictive insights,” said Zvonimir Vrselja, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of Bexorg. “Sean will now accelerate our efforts to industrialize this system, transforming Bexorg into a scalable, continuous engine that aligns human-based discovery and clinical development from day one. His experience building complex technology organizations will be instrumental as we expand our internal programs and partnerships in the next phase of growth.”

“Bexorg has established a new category of AI-enabled, whole-human brain infrastructure for CNS drug discovery, and this is an exciting time to join the team,” said Dr. Murphy. “My focus is on ensuring that the wet lab operates as a seamless, high-throughput system supported by a strong digital backbone. By tightly linking experimentation, data engineering, and AI modeling, we can generate insights in real time and shorten study timelines from months to weeks, accelerating both discovery and translational decision-making.”

Before joining Bexorg, Dr. Murphy served as Vice President of Artificial Intelligence at Vivodyne. Previously, he was Senior Director of Cloud Architecture at Flagship Pioneering, where he built AI, cloud, and scientific computing capabilities across its early-stage portfolio. Earlier in his career, Dr. Murphy was at Amazon Web Services, advising hundreds of healthcare and life science organizations on cloud and AI strategy. He also played pivotal roles in developing the technologies that enabled major advances in biological imaging and genomics at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Janelia Research Campus, the J. Craig Venter Institute, and Celera. Dr. Murphy holds a Ph.D. in neuroscience from Yale University and dual bachelor’s degrees in biology and electrical engineering and computer science from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He was a postdoctoral fellow at the Institute for Research in Cognitive Science at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Bexorg

Bexorg is a privately held company transforming CNS drug discovery and development with the world’s first integrated AI and whole-human brain platform. Founded by Dr. Zvonimir Vrselja and Dr. Nenad Sestan at Yale University, Bexorg integrates its BrainEx platform with advanced AI models to create one of the most clinically predictive systems in neuroscience. The company operates under rigorous legal framework and bioethics standards, guided by an independent board of experts. For more information, visit www.bexorg.com or follow us on LinkedIn.