Enthusiast Gaming Hosts 12th Annual Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX), a leading digital publisher focused on building tools, platforms, and experiences for gamers, today announced that it hosted its 12th annual Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, the biggest B2B games event in the Nordics, on October 7 and October 8. The two-day gathering welcomed over 1350 senior games industry professionals from 44 countries and delivered significant networking and business development opportunities.

Held at the Wanha Satama exhibition centre, Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2025 transformed the venue into a hub for innovation, collaboration, and candid discussions about the future trajectory of the regional and global games business, showcasing:

1350+ attendees representing 580+ companies from 44 countries

Approximately 50% of attendees were senior decision-makers, with 21% at C-level, and 60% being hands-on developers

172 speakers across 22 content tracks focused on PC, Console, AI and transmedia

1,450 scheduled meetings via the MeetToMatch platform, with many more informal conversations and networking throughout the venue

Three summits, including Big Screen Gaming Summit and new additions, the AI Gamechangers Summit, and Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit

The Aurora: Celebrating Women in Games initiative, championing diversity, mentorship, and leadership

Among the brand and partner participants at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2025 were Supercell, Rovio, Fingersoft, Housemarque, Remedy, Epic Games, Netflix, Plarium, Metacore, Crazy Games, Boom Bit, Take 2, Small Giant, Nazara, Rollic, Sumo, Wooga, Kwalee, Social Point, TikTok, AppCharge, FastPlay, Xsolla, Neon, Stash and Metaplay.

The next flagship events in the calendar include Pocket Gamer Connect Aqaba (November 7–8) and Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026 (January 19–20). Meanwhile, Following the regionally focused Pocket Games Connects Summits series continues in South Korea with Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Korea on October 31.

About Pocket Gamer Connects

Pocket Gamer Connects (PGC) is the leading independent B2B conference series for the global games industry, owned and operated by Enthusiast Gaming. Since its inception in 2014, the global PGC series has hosted over 50 conferences and welcomed over 60,000 delegates, creating a venue for over $1.5 billion in deals. Despite a strong mobile focus, the conference series routinely covers all gaming formats from PC/console to web3 and XR and includes multiple content tracks covering critical issues for game professionals, from the latest industry trends and technical insights, to new ways to monetize and future growth opportunities. Attendees represent every segment of the industry from investors and independent developers to publishers, platform holders, and service providers.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming builds tools, platforms, and experiences that make every moment of play more meaningful. Its portfolio of owned and operated digital properties includes some of the most recognizable names in gaming, such as U.GG, Icy-Veins, TheSimsResource, PocketGamer, Addicting Games, and Fantasy Football Scout, as well as the global B2B event series PocketGamer Connects. Through these assets, Enthusiast Gaming generates revenue from programmatic advertising, subscriptions, and events, and is focused on expanding its owned IP and deepening direct engagement with its audience.

