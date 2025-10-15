EnviroGold Increases Size of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement Due to Strong Investor Demand

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK), (“EnviroGold,” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, in response to strong investor demand, it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”).

The Company now intends to raise gross proceeds of up to $7,000,000 through the issuance of units at a price of $0.09 per unit. On October 1, 2025, the Company closed the first tranche of the Offering, raising gross proceeds of $2,201,276.

All other terms of the Offering, including the intended use of proceeds, remain unchanged from those disclosed in the Company’s news release dated September 15, 2025.

“We’re humbled by the exceptional investor response to this financing,” said David Cam, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “The oversubscription reflects growing market confidence in our NVRO Process™ technology and our strategy to create significant, sustainable value from mine waste.

“This additional capital strengthens our balance sheet, accelerates commercial execution, and positions EnviroGold to deliver on near-term milestones that we believe will unlock meaningful shareholder value. As the largest individual shareholder, I’m fully aligned with our investors — and remain focused on disciplined growth, responsible stewardship, and building a company that rewards long-term confidence.”

The Company expects to close the second tranche of the Offering on or about October 15, 2025.

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a technology company enabling the global mining industry to monetise valuable metals from mine waste and tailings and reduce environmental liabilities. EnviroGold’s proprietary technology is at the leading edge of demand for precious and strategic metals and greater social demand for better environmental outcomes. The Company operates on a technology licence fee model with low capex requirements and intends to establish itself as a leading global technology company focused on shareholder value and recurring dividends.

Investors can access the Q3 Investor Presentation on the Company’s website at: https://envirogoldglobal.com/investors/, along with the Terra Studio Company Profile at: https://www.terrastudio.biz/blog/post/11325/on-the-cusp-of-formidable-growth/

The securities issued under the Offering have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the completion, size, and timing of subsequent tranches of the Offering; the use of proceeds; the payment of finder’s fees; potential participation by directors and officers in the Offering; anticipated regulatory approvals; and the Company’s business plans, strategies, technology development, commercialization plans, and future economic performance.

Forward-looking statements often (but not always) use words such as “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “targets,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” or similar terminology. Such statements reflect management’s current assumptions and expectations as of the date hereof, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to complete the Offering on the anticipated terms and timeline; the availability of regulatory approvals; the intended use of proceeds; the continued development and scale-up of the NVRO Process™; the execution of commercial agreements; and favourable market and commodity price conditions.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the inability to complete the Offering on the anticipated terms or at all; the failure to obtain required regulatory approvals; changes in the use of proceeds; technical or operational challenges; delays in technology validation, permitting, or project execution; inability to secure customer contracts on expected terms or timelines; changes in market or commodity price conditions; adverse economic, geopolitical, or market disruptions; and other factors beyond the Company’s control. This list is not exhaustive.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, EnviroGold disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise.