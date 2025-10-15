Sitryx to participate in upcoming investor conferences

Oxford, UK and Boston, MA – October 15, 2025 – Sitryx Therapeutics (“the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral therapies to restore immune balance in autoimmune and inflammatory disease, today announced that management will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences:

Wells Fargo Virtual Private Biotech Symposium

Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Format: Virtual 1x1 Meetings

Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York

Format: Presentation* and 1x1 Meetings

Presentation Time: 8:00am ET

Management will be in attendance to participate in one-on-one and group meetings during each event. Interested investors should contact their Wells Fargo and Stifel representatives, respectively, to schedule meetings.

*A webcast of the presentation will be accessible here and via the Events page of the Sitryx website, under the News & Events section.

For more information about Sitryx please contact:

ICR Healthcare

Mary-Jane Elliott, David Daley, Evi Useh

+44 (0)20 3709 5700

Sitryx@icrhealthcare.com

About Sitryx

Sitryx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral therapies to restore immune balance in autoimmune and inflammatory disease. The Company has a broad pipeline of novel small molecule candidates targeting major autoimmune indications with high unmet need. Its lead candidate, SYX-5219, is a potentially first-in-class PKM2 modulator in development for atopic dermatitis as a once-daily oral therapy with future development potential across multiple autoimmune diseases.

Established in 2018 with seed funding from SV Health Investors, Sitryx has an international syndicate of specialist investors including SV Health Investors, Sofinnova Partners, Oxford Science Enterprises, Longwood Fund, Eli Lilly and Company, and GSK.

Sitryx is headquartered in Oxford, UK with additional presence in Boston, MA. For more information, please visit www.sitryx.com.