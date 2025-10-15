Revival Gold Appoints Scott Trebilcock VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG, OTCQX: RVLGF) (“Revival Gold” or the “Company”) is delighted to announce the appointment of Scott Trebilcock as Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Scott to Revival Gold”, said Hugh Agro, President & CEO. “Scott is an accomplished and highly regarded gold industry executive with an outstanding track record of success. Scott’s extensive network of business relationships and broad experience in capital markets will serve to accelerate Revival Gold’s investor outreach, enhance the Company’s access to capital, and bolster our capability to maximize shareholder returns”, added Agro.

"I am excited to join Revival Gold at this transformative point in the Company’s development”, said Scott Trebilcock. “Revival Gold has made two of the largest new US gold discoveries in recent times and is now advancing these multi-million-ounce projects towards production at a time of scarcity and heightened strategic interest in domestic U.S. gold production”, added Trebilcock.

Mr. Trebilcock has over 30 years of experience in mining and management consulting. Most recently, Mr. Trebilcock served as Chief Development Officer at Mandalay Resources where he developed and executed a transformational M&A and IR strategy resulting in a significant increase in Mandalay’s share price and a merger with Alkane Resource in a $1 billion transaction completed earlier this year. Previously, Mr. Trebilcock served as Chief Development Officer with Nevsun Resources Ltd., responsible for strategy, corporate development and investor relations. Mr. Trebilcock holds a B.Sc. in Chemical Engineering and an MBA, both from Queen's University and is a Chartered Director.

Subject to regulatory approval, Revival Gold has granted Mr. Trebilcock 450,000 incentive stock options in connection with his appointment. Pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan, the options are exercisable at a price of $0.75 each for a period of five years and are subject to vesting provisions.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold is one of the largest, pure gold mine developers in the United States. The Company is advancing development of the Mercur Gold Project in Utah and mine permitting preparations and ongoing exploration at the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Idaho. Revival Gold is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol “RVG” and trades on the OTCQX Market under the ticker symbol “RVLGF”. The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with its exploration and development office located in Salmon, Idaho.

For further information, please contact:

Hugh Agro, President & CEO or Scott Trebicock, VP, Corporate Development & IR

Telephone: (416) 366-4100 or Email: info@revival-gold.com

