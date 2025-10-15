Matador Acquires 5 Bitcoin for CAD$810,733, Bringing Its Total Bitcoin (and Bitcoin Equivalent) Holdings to 82

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matador Technologies Inc. (“Matador” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MATA, OTCQB: MATAF, FSE: IU3) announces that the Company has acquired an additional 5 bitcoin for CAD$810,733 (USD$579,188). The 5 bitcoin was acquired through Coinsquare (owned by Wonderfi Technologies Inc., TSXV:WNDR) at an average price of USD$115,933 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses, consistent with the Company’s strategy to maintain Bitcoin as a core treasury asset.

Following this transaction, Matador’s holdings total approximately 82 bitcoin (and Bitcoin equivalents). The Company continues to prioritize long-duration reserve assets and views Bitcoin as its preferred reserve instrument. In addition to deploying cash on hand for this purchase, Matador has filed an amended and restated preliminary short form base shelf prospectus for CAD$500 million (the “Prospectus”) on October 6, 2025, and is progressing toward the closing of a USD$100 million secured convertible note facility (the “Facility”) with ATW Partners. Subject to applicable regulatory approvals and final documentation, these instruments are expected to provide additional flexibility to scale the Company’s Bitcoin position. Matador’s long-term objective remains to maximize Bitcoin per share and, over time, target ownership of approximately 1% of Bitcoin’s fixed 21-million-coin supply.

“We funded this purchase from existing cash while preserving our shelf capacity and note facility for future opportunities,” said Deven Soni, Chief Executive Officer of Matador Technologies. “We continue to execute toward our previously disclosed targets of 1,000 BTC by 2026 and 6,000 BTC by 2027, and we will remain opportunistic in allocating capital—particularly during periods of market softness when we can effectively ‘buy the dip’ in a disciplined manner.”

“This acquisition advances our reserve strategy to grow Bitcoin per share,” said Mark Moss, Chief Visionary Officer of Matador Technologies. “We intend to continue increasing our Bitcoin position in alignment with the broader shift toward sound monetary assets.”

As Matador advances its growth plan, the Company remains focused on prudently expanding its Bitcoin treasury and leveraging blockchain infrastructure to support long-term stakeholder value.

For additional information, please contact:

Media Contact:

Deven Soni

CEO

Email: deven@matador.network

Phone: 647-496-6282

About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MATA, OTCQB: MATAF, FSE: IU3) is a publicly traded Bitcoin ecosystem company focused on holding Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset and building products to enhance the Bitcoin network. Matador’s strategy combines strategic Bitcoin accumulation, Bitcoin-native product development, and participation in digital asset infrastructure, with a focus on driving long-term shareholder value while maintaining capital efficiency.

Matador has expanded its international exposure through an agreement to acquire up to a 24% interest in HODL Systems, an India-based digital asset treasury company. If completed, the investment would provide Matador with minority ownership in a market with increasing digital asset activity.

The Company maintains a Bitcoin-first approach and continues to evaluate product initiatives intended to support activity on the Bitcoin network. Matador’s objective is to allocate capital prudently, pursue opportunities that fit its mandate, and focus on long-term shareholder value.

Visit us online at https://www.matador.network/ .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements – Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company's treasury management strategy, receipt of regulatory approvals (including final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange with respect to the Company's proposed change of business), and the launch of its mobile application as currently proposed or at all. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the potential acquisition of Bitcoin and/or US dollars, the pricing of such acquisitions and the timing of future operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.