Inside information: Profit warning: Suominen reduces its outlook for 2025 and announces preliminary financials for the third quarter

Suominen Corporation's insider information on October 15, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. EEST

In its Financial Statements release for 2024, published on March 5, 2025, and in its half-year report published on August 7, 2025, Suominen estimated that its comparable EBITDA in 2025 will improve from 2024. Suominen now estimates that its comparable EBITDA in 2025 will be lower compared to 2024.

"While nonwoven demand has historically been stronger in the second half of the year and our cost-saving measures are contributing, volume recovery from supply chain disruption mostly related to US tariff variations progressed slower in the third quarter than we previously anticipated. Additionally, two major incidents affected our US plants during the third quarter: an equipment failure at one facility resulted in an extended production line shutdown and added costs, while another location experienced significant flooding in the storage area that required disposal of inventory. Damages are under assessment related to potential recovery compensation, but timing of the compensation is uncertain. Our third quarter net sales amounted to EUR 99.8 million and comparable EBITDA is estimated to be approximately EUR 3.4 million. As a result, we expect that the full-year comparable EBITDA will be lower compared to 2024", states Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO of Suominen.

New outlook: Suominen expects that its comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in 2025 will be lower compared to 2024. In 2024, Suominen’s comparable EBITDA was EUR 17.0 million.

Previous outlook: Suominen expects that its comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in 2025 will improve from 2024.

Suominen publishes its third quarter report on Wednesday October 29, 2025, at approximately 9.30 a.m. EEST.

