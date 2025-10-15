Blaqclouds, Inc. Announces Corporate Ecosystem Structure Highlighting Strategic Roles of Blaqclouds Wyoming, Blaqclouds Nevada, ZEUS Blockchain Partners, and Blaqclouds Property Group

ROBESONIA, Pa., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds, Inc., a Nevada corporation (OTC: BCDS), a next-generation blockchain and fintech company, is pleased to officially announce the administrative and operational structure of its growing ecosystem. The company’s ecosystem includes Blaqclouds, Inc. (Nevada), ZEUS Blockchain Partners, Inc., and Blaqclouds Property Group, Inc., each strategically aligned to support the company’s mission of unifying blockchain infrastructure with real-world utility.

Executive Leadership (CEO)

Shannon Hill is an accomplished technologist and executive with over 25 years of experience across semiconductor engineering, military leadership, and emerging technology ventures. With a proven track record in production management, technical innovation, and leadership, Hill now leads Blaqclouds, Inc., a public company at the forefront of blockchain, DeFi, and tokenization.

He brings deep operational knowledge in MBE (Molecular Beam Epitaxy) reactor systems, as well as software development, device testing, and Web3 infrastructure. Shannon’s unique blend of hands-on engineering and executive acumen positions him to drive Blaqclouds' long-term vision for decentralized finance, token ecosystems, and real-world blockchain applications.

Parent Company: Blaqclouds, Inc. (Wyoming)

As the holding and parent company, Blaqclouds Wyoming holds majority ownership of its subsidiaries and oversees brand control, corporate governance, and strategic execution. The company is the ultimate authority guiding capital allocation, ecosystem tokenomics, and public market planning, including anticipated uplisting initiatives.

Blaqclouds, Inc. (Nevada) – Consumer-Facing Applications

Blaqclouds Nevada functions as the consumer app division, delivering blockchain-based platforms that empower users to spend, invest, and interact with digital assets in real-world settings. It owns and operates:

ZEUS Blockchain Partners, Inc. – Technology & Protocol Division

ZEUS Blockchain Partners serves as the technology backbone for the Blaqclouds ecosystem. It owns and manages blockchain infrastructure and payment systems, including:



- ZEUSx.io (DEX), ApolloWallet.io, and ZEUSxPay.io

- ZXUSD Stablecoin and associated compliance functions

- ZEUS Chain (ZEUSX Premined Coin) and Olympus Chain (OLYM Premined Coin) (Layer 1 chains)

- NFT Vault, ZEUS Bridge, and Incognito KYC Verification App

- Proprietary blockchain-based platforms powering hotel booking, restaurant operations, and ticketing



This division ensures the reliability, scalability, and interoperability of all Blaqclouds-connected applications and assets.

Blaqclouds Property Group, Inc. – RWA Real Estate Division

Blaqclouds Property Group, Inc. focuses on real-world asset tokenization and real estate holdings within the Blaqclouds ecosystem. Operating from Wyoming, it is building platforms to integrate tangible assets with blockchain technology via:

BPG Inc. – www.bpginc.io

Additional upcoming real estate-backed digital offerings. This division is in active negotiations with a 75-acre soundstage with housing, hotels, restaurants, cinemas, production, post-production, data centers, and a trade school

Token Management

All tokenized assets—including BLAQ, ZXPAY, ZXUSD, FOMOX, INFUSE, and over 30 other proprietary tokens—are held and governed at the parent company level (Blaqclouds Wyoming) to ensure proper supply management, utility alignment, and compliance with regulatory oversight.

About Blaqclouds, Inc.



Blaqclouds bridges legacy finance with decentralized networks, creating seamless, real-world blockchain solutions that unify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and useful as cash.



Flagship consumer applications include:

- ShopWithCrypto.io – Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- ZEUSxPay.io – Web3 payment infrastructure

- DEX.ZEUSx.io – EVM-native decentralized exchange

- ApolloWallet.io – Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet



A full list of Blaqclouds WY and NV platforms can be found at: www.blaqclouds.io



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Blaqclouds, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.



Media Contact

Blaqclouds, Inc.

c/o theAlley.io

Email: hello@blaqclouds.io

Phone: 307-323-4430

Website: www.blaqclouds.io



