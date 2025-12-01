BLAQclouds Unveils ApolloCASH — A Breakthrough Settlement Protocol Connecting Global Cash Apps to Web3 Liquidity

ROBESONIA, Pa., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLAQclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a leading Web3 infrastructure company, today announced the official launch of ApolloCASH, a revolutionary zero-knowledge settlement protocol designed to connect global cash payment platforms with blockchain-based liquidity. ApolloCASH introduces a new financial standard built on its core architecture:





Autonomous Protocol for One-Time Liquidity & Ledger Operations using CASH Rails

ApolloCASH enables users across the world to instantly convert payments made through familiar fiat applications—such as Cash App, PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, Wise, and Revolut—into on-chain settlement liquidity through automated, single-use liquidity pools (SULPs). By combining traditional payment rails with zero-knowledge proof verification and atomic blockchain operations, ApolloCASH provides a secure, private, and trustless alternative to outdated banking and remittance systems.

A New Standard for Global Settlement

ApolloCASH verifies fiat payments using cutting-edge cryptography including zkTLS, zkEmail and ApolloID producing immutable proofs that confirm a transaction occurred without revealing user data.

Once verified:

1. ZXUSD is minted

2. A unique Single-Use Liquidity Pool (SULP) is created

3. LP ownership is transferred to the receiver

4. The receiver may redeem instantly for fiat, ZXUSD, or other crypto assets

This “one pool per transaction” design eliminates liquidity fragmentation, slippage, custody risk, and other vulnerabilities inherent in traditional pooled-liquidity models.

“ApolloCASH brings together the speed and familiarity of Web2 payments with the automation and security of Web3 infrastructure. It introduces a modern settlement layer that transforms how money moves globally—without requiring users to change their sending habits. Imagine sitting in Colorado on a Sunday and needing to send $1,000 via Cash App or PayPal to an employee in Dubai, only to find that they are blocked from using those platforms and they only have access to Revolut or Wise. With ApolloCASH, they can now instantly off-ramp into dirhams using Revolut or Wise, regardless of regional restrictions. Users are no longer confined by P2P platform limitations, slow foreign exchange processes, or the excessive costs of cross-border remittance,” said Shannon Hill, CEO of BLAQclouds. “ApolloCASH allows every major cash-based payment app to become a seamless, frictionless global on-ramp into digital commerce.”

ApolloCASH Simple Send and Receive UI

















Why is this important?

According to BBVA, global remittance flows (money sent worldwide, across countries) were estimated to reach roughly US$887 billion in 2024. Based on the most recent Remittance Prices Worldwide (RPW) dataset, the global average cost for sending remittances was about 6.35% and began to rise mid-Q2 2024, and the average transaction took between 1 and 5 days to complete.

ApolloCASH reduces this latency by:

Bypassing multi-bank intermediary chains.

Using blockchain and liquidity-pool mechanisms for instant minting and redemption.

Providing on/off-ramp via Cash Rails + crypto rails, which — in many cases — can settle in minutes to near-instant, far faster than traditional 1–5 day windows.





This speed advantage — combined with lower cost — becomes a major differentiator vs legacy remittance platforms.

ApolloCASH Transaction Cost





Powering the BLAQclouds Ecosystem

ApolloCASH is being deployed across the full suite of BLAQclouds platforms, including:

- ShopWithCrypto.io

- APEwithCrypto.io

- ZEUSxPay.io

- ApolloWallet.io

- DeployLaunchpad.com

- ZEUS / Olympus Chain Protocols

With ApolloCASH, all BLAQclouds products now operate on a unified, compliant, cryptographically verified settlement engine.

“Designed for Compliance, Built for Scale”

ApolloCASH is engineered to meet the needs of consumers, merchants, enterprises, and institutions:

For Consumers

- Use familiar payment apps

- No exchange account required

- Private, secure, near-instant settlement

For Merchants

- Zero chargebacks

- Instant settlement and conversion

- Reduce reliance on traditional payment processors

For Institutions & Partners

- Zero-knowledge compliance architecture

- Full auditability

- Compatible with regulated financial environments

“ApolloCASH is the missing link between global cash rails and decentralized financial infrastructure,” added Shannon Hill. “We believe it positions BLAQclouds to compete directly with legacy remittance networks and global payment processors.”

Official Launch Date:

ApolloCASH is currently live in beta for select partners, with ecosystem-wide rollout at 5:00pm MTN December 15, 2025. BLAQclouds will open the first wave of developer and enterprise integrations later Q1.

About BLAQclouds, Inc.

BLAQclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.



Flagship consumer applications include:

- ShopWithCrypto.io – Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- ZEUSxPay.io – Web3 payments and merchant plugins

- DEX.ZEUSx.io – EVM-compatible decentralized exchange

- ApolloWallet.io – Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet



For a full list of platforms and solutions from BLAQclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit: www.blaqclouds.io. For official BLAQclouds updates and information, please join https://www.thealley.io/group/blaqclouds-inc/discussion

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Blaqclouds, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Blaqclouds, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Blaqclouds Inc. or any other person.

This press release also contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. BLAQclouds, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.



