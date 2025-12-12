BLAQclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS) Issues Year-End 2025 Corporate Recap and Outlines Strategic Milestones for 2026

ROBESONIA, Pa., Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLAQclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a leading Web3 infrastructure and fintech technology company, today released its official End-of-Year 2025 Corporate Recap, highlighting one of the most transformative years in the company’s history and outlining milestones expected through year-end 2025 and early 2026.

The company wishes to extend its sincere gratitude to our shareholders and VIPs, whose continued support and confidence have been the foundation of what BLAQclouds is today—and what it is rapidly becoming. We wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.

Throughout 2025, BLAQclouds advanced its Web3 payments, identity, blockchain, and media ecosystem—strengthening its position as the Data, Analytics & Technology (“DAT”) engine of the OTC and Web3 markets.

2025 Key Achievements (Based on Public Press Releases)

Apollo Chain Upgrade (formerly Olympus Chain)

BLAQclouds successfully upgraded and rebranded the Olympus Chain to the Apollo Chain, introducing the APOLLO Coin to better reflect the company’s expanded technological vision. The new chain provides a higher-performance backbone powering payments, identity, NFTs, authentication, and cross-chain settlement. This upgrade includes the launch of the APOLLO USD(APUSD) Stablecoin, which is integrated into all APOLLO applications.

Launch of BLAQhole Podcast Studio

The company opened its state-of-the-art studio to support long-form media, founder conversations, investor education, and Web3 innovation content.

Apollo Wallet Platform Expansion

ApolloWallet.io continues to evolve with enhanced chain support, biometric identity, NFT vaulting, and improved fiat on/off-ramp functionality.

ShopWithCrypto.io + Tillo Integration

ShopWithCrypto.io expanded its global commerce footprint through Tillo, connecting users to thousands of merchant categories globally.

2025 Strategic Partnerships (Revenue-Generating)

BLAQclouds formed ecosystem partnerships with:

Super Studios USA

Givbux

Metavesco (OTCfi)

Be Better

APE Games

Creator Hub

HYPE / OtherGames

Facial Recognition Platform Partner

Nyne





Each partnership contributes direct revenue, licensing fees, or transaction utility across the BLAQclouds ecosystem.

OTCfi Token Position

BLAQclouds acquired 3,063,021.9 OTCfi tokens on the SOL chain, a strategic position currently up over 23%.

SWC Tier 3 VIP System — NFT-Powered Reservations

A new Tier 3 VIP program is being finalized with NFT reservation rights, guaranteed access to SWC gift-card redemptions, priority inventory windows, and enhanced utility inside Apollo Wallet.

Major Projects Targeted for Completion by Year-End 2025

ApolloCASH

A zero-knowledge, single-use liquidity protocol enabling global fiat-to-APUSD to APUSD to fiat settlements using mainstream apps such as CashApp, PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, Wise, and Revolut.

ZEUSxPay V3

BLAQclouds is completing ZEUSxPay V3, a next-generation, multi-platform crypto payment engine built specifically for:

- WIX

- WordPress

- Shopify

- Custom-coded websites

The upgraded platform includes:

- Invoicing via secure peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions

- Single click install for WIX, WordPress and Shopify platforms

- Faster settlement processing

- Expanded token acceptance

- Enhanced cross-chain functionality

- Merchant analytics and reporting

Q1 2026 Expansion:

BLAQclouds will introduce Amazon, eBay, and Etsy as accepted platforms through ZEUSxPay’s payment routing and merchant-settlement technology.

BLAQhole Podcast Platform

Expanded investor and partner programming, education content, and ecosystem interviews.

Verified Facial Recognition Across All BLAQclouds Applications

Enterprise-grade biometric authentication is being integrated across:

- ApolloWallet.io

- ShopWithCrypto.io

- ZEUSxPay.io

- IncognitoKYC.io

Q1 2026: Spin-Out of BLAQclouds Property Group

BLAQclouds NV will complete the spin-out of BLAQclouds Property Group as a standalone public company with a commercial property acquisition plan in Pennsylvania, New York, Florida (Miami), Colorado, and California. Terms will be announced the last week of December 2025.

CEO Shannon Hill on BLAQclouds’ Breakthrough Year

“2025 has been the most pivotal year in the history of BLAQclouds. Since taking back control of the company, our team has rebuilt every major system—payments, identity, blockchain, and media—with relentless focus and world-class execution. We have transformed BLAQclouds into a true Web3 technology powerhouse that is generating real revenue and building multi-sector utility. The Apollo Chain upgrade, our strategic partnerships, and the upcoming Property Group spin-out position us for exponential growth heading into 2026. This is only the beginning of what BLAQclouds will become.” Shannon Hill, Chief Executive Officer, BLAQclouds, Inc.

About BLAQclouds, Inc.

BLAQclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.

Flagship consumer applications include:

- ShopWithCrypto.io – Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- ZEUSxPay.io – Web3 payments and merchant plugins

- DEX.ZEUSx.io – EVM-compatible decentralized exchange

- ApolloWallet.io – Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet



For a full list of platforms and solutions from BLAQclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit: www.BLAQclouds.io. For official BLAQclouds updates and information, please join https://www.thealley.io/group/BLAQclouds-inc/discussion

