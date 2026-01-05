BLAQclouds, Inc. Announces Graduation of ZEUSxPay V3 into Full-Scale Merchant Platform BLAQpay.io

ROBESONIA, Pa., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLAQclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS) today announced the full-scale merchant launch of BLAQpay.io, the graduated commercial platform emerging from DiVinciPay V1 and ZEUSxPay V2 & V3. BLAQpay represents a major milestone in the Company’s 2026 roadmap and is the second platform following the successful launch of ApolloCASH.io, to fully operationalize the Company’s Four Pillars Corporate Philosophy across live merchant infrastructure.

BLAQpay enables merchants to accept payments across Ethereum (ETH), BNB Chain, BASE, APE Chain, Polygon, ZEUS Chain, and Apollo Chain, supporting over 800 digital assets as valid methods of payment through a unified, decentralized payment architecture.

Decentralized, Multi-Chain Payments Built for Real Commerce

BLAQpay is not designed to replace traditional payment rails, but to enhance and extend them. Built as an integration layer rather than a substitute, BLAQpay operates alongside existing financial systems—adding decentralized liquidity, multi-chain token acceptance, and programmable settlement while preserving the reliability and familiarity merchants expect. As the real-world commerce layer of the BLAQclouds ecosystem, BLAQpay bridges decentralized value into everyday transactions without disrupting legacy infrastructure.

By leveraging the execution power of ZEUS-based liquidity, the settlement authority of Apollo, and the access controls of BLAQclouds infrastructure, BLAQpay delivers:

Chain-agnostic payments

Wallet-native checkout

Non-custodial settlement

Merchant-controlled token acceptance

Seamless crypto ↔ real-world abstraction





Merchant Account Structures Designed for Control and Scale

BLAQpay introduces three merchant account types, allowing businesses to align token acceptance with their operational and risk preferences:

BASIC Account ($59 per month)

Accepts all 800+ supported tokens

Maximum flexibility for global and crypto-native merchants

PREMIUM Account ($79 per month)

Stablecoin-only acceptance (USDT, USDT, USD1, APUSD, ZXUSD)

Designed for predictable accounting and treasury management

MERCHANT Account ($99 per month)

Fully customizable token acceptance

Merchants may: Select approved tokens Add their own custom EVM-compatible token Use https://deploylaunchpad.com/ to create custom ecosystem tokens with ease.

Ideal for marketplaces, platforms, and branded ecosystems

Native Wallet Support: MetaMask and ApolloWallet

BLAQpay V3 is natively integrated with MetaMask and ApolloWallet, allowing users to transact directly from their wallets without intermediaries or custodial risk.



This ensures:

Broad consumer accessibility

Secure, permissioned settlement

Direct alignment with BLAQclouds’ identity and settlement layers





BLAQpay and the Four Pillars Corporate Philosophy





BLAQpay is the second platform following the successful launch of ApolloCASH.io, to fully graduate under the BLAQclouds Four Pillars Framework, which defines how every product in the ecosystem is designed, governed, and scaled.

Pillar I — BLAQclouds: The Architect

Question: Who is allowed in?

Answer: BLAQclouds governs access, orchestration, identity, and compliance across the ecosystem.

Nothing operates without passing this layer.

Identity gating and governance

Security-first infrastructure

Ecosystem permissions and orchestration



Meaning:

If you are using BLAQpay, BLAQclouds has already approved you.

Pillar II — ZEUS: The Force

Question: Where does power come from?

Answer: ZEUS supplies execution energy, liquidity, and market movement.

Liquidity pools and swaps

High-performance execution

Cross-chain asset mobility



Meaning:

Without power, nothing moves.

Pillar III — APOLLO: The Arbiter

Question: What is true and settled?

Answer: Apollo defines finality, identity authority, and settlement truth.

Single-use wallets and liquidity pools

Atomic settlement via ApolloCASH

APUSD as a transaction-minted settlement currency

Publicly verifiable finality on ApolloChain

Meaning:

ZEUS incubates. Apollo graduates.

Pillar IV — BLAQpay: The Conduit

Question: How does Decentralized Payments reach real world spendability?

Answer: BLAQpay delivers settled truth into commerce.

Merchant payments and invoicing

Token acceptance and routing

Fiat ↔ crypto abstraction

Built on Apollo settlement

Powered by ZEUS liquidity

Gated by BLAQclouds access

Meaning:

Truth delivered via verified utility.

Streamlining BLAQclouds’ 2026 Growth Strategy

By aligning all platforms under the Four Pillars, BLAQclouds is streamlining its 2026 growth strategy around a single, coherent architecture:

ZEUS incubates liquidity-driven innovation

Apollo graduates applications into settled, compliant systems

BLAQpay commercializes those systems into real-world revenue

BLAQclouds governs the entire lifecycle

BLAQpay now serves as:

The merchant gateway for the ecosystem

The commercial endpoint for ZEUS- and Apollo-powered applications

A scalable payments foundation for future product launches





Shannon Hill, CEO of BLAQclouds, Inc., stated: “ApolloCASH was the first real-world application launched under our Four Pillars philosophy, proving that decentralized architecture, settlement truth, and real-time utility can operate together at scale. With BLAQpay, we are extending and validating that same framework directly into merchant commerce. BLAQclouds governs access, ZEUS provides execution power, Apollo establishes settlement truth, and BLAQpay delivers that truth into everyday transactions. By integrating BLAQpay with WIX, WordPress, Shopify, and fully custom websites, we are enabling merchants to connect to the entire BLAQclouds ecosystem with minimal friction. This is where our architecture compounds—making the scalability of our product ecosystem truly explosive.”

To learn more about BLAQpay and ApolloCASH, please visit https://www.BLAQpay.io and https://apolloCASH.io.

About BLAQclouds, Inc.

BLAQclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.



Flagship consumer applications include:

- ShopWithCrypto.io – Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- BLAQpay.io – Web3 payments and merchant plugins

- DEX.ZEUSx.io – EVM-compatible decentralized exchange

- ApolloWallet.io – Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet

- ApolloCASH – C2C Blockchain Based Global Remittance

- ApolloID – TLD name service for .ZEUS and .APOLLO



For a full list of platforms and solutions from BLAQclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit: www.BLAQclouds.io For official BLAQclouds updates and information, please join https://www.thealley.io/group/BLAQclouds-inc/discussion



