Treasure Global Reports Audited Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) (“Treasure Global” or the “Company”) today announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The filing was completed within the extension period previously communicated in the Company’s Form 12b-25. The Company’s audited financial statements have been finalized in accordance with applicable accounting standards.

Fiscal year 2025 marked a transitional year for Treasure Global, characterized by restructuring and reinvestment initiatives aimed at strengthening the Company’s fundamentals, optimizing operations, and positioning it for sustainable recovery and long-term profitability.

Key Highlights for FY2025:

Adjusted net loss of approximately USD 2.1 million, compared to USD 6.6 million in FY2024, representing a 68% improvement year-over-year.





Gross profit of USD 1.7 million and gross margin expansion to 71.6%, driven by higher-margin technology and software services.





Strategic realignment toward enterprise technology and AI-driven solutions positions the Company for sustainable revenue growth and enhanced profitability.





Operating expenses declined materially year-over-year, reflecting disciplined cost management and operational efficiency.



Carlson Thow, Chief Executive Officer of Treasure Global, said: “Fiscal 2025 was a year of recalibration and reinvestment. While short-term pressures were absorbed, the strategic actions we took have strengthened our fundamentals, streamlined our cost base, and optimized our operational structure. Excluding non-cash impairment charges, our adjusted net loss narrowed substantially to approximately USD 2.1 million, underscoring improved operating efficiency and disciplined cost management. With our shift toward higher-value technology and software solutions, we believe we are now better positioned to drive sustainable recovery, revenue growth, and long-term profitability.”

Treasure Global remains committed to prudent financial management, operational discipline, and leveraging technology-driven solutions to enhance customer experiences, expand ecosystem partnerships, and deliver long-term value for shareholders.

The Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and related disclosures are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global is a Malaysia-based technology solutions provider specializing in innovative platforms that drive digital transformation in retail and services. The Company’s flagship product is the ZCITY Super App, which integrates e-payment solutions with customer loyalty rewards to create a seamless online-to-offline user experience. As of March 2025, ZCITY has attracted over 2.7 million registered users, positioning Treasure Global as a key player in Malaysia’s digital economy. Treasure Global continuously leverages cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, to enhance its platform’s capabilities across e-commerce, fintech, and other verticals.

Visit treasureglobal.org for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically include terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” or similar expressions.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to expand its e-commerce platform and F&B distribution business, customer acceptance of new products and services, changes in economic conditions affecting its operations, the outcome of partnership discussions, the impact of global health crises, supply chain disruptions, competition, and regulatory risks related to data privacy and security. Additional risks include volatility in digital asset markets, potential vulnerabilities in custodial security, and evolving global and domestic regulatory frameworks applicable to blockchain technologies. These risks, along with other factors, are discussed in more detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT

Investor and Media Contact:

Investor Relations Team

Treasure Global Inc.

ir_us@treasureglobal.org