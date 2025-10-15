GCM Grosvenor Posts Investor Day Presentation and Announces Dividend Increase

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a global alternative asset management solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it has posted a presentation to the Public Shareholders section of GCM Grosvenor’s website at www.gcmgrosvenor.com/public-shareholders for use in connection with its Investor Day scheduled for today, October 15, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

GCM Grosvenor’s Michael Sacks, Board Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Jon Levin, President, and Pamela Bentley, Chief Financial Officer, will be joined by other members of the senior management team to present the firm’s long-term strategy, key business drivers, investment initiatives, and financial outlook.

The event will be held both virtually and in person. Due to space limitations, in-person attendance will be invitation only, and advance registration will be required. To register to attend the event virtually, please visit: GCMG Investor Day Webcast . A recording of the webcast will be made available following its conclusion.

GCM Grosvenor also announced it will raise its quarterly cash dividend from $0.11 per share of Class A common stock to $0.12, or $0.48 annualized, beginning with the dividend approved by the board of directors to be paid in the fourth quarter of 2025.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $86 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform. GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 550 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and individual investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney. For more information, visit: gcmgrosvenor.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to GCM Grosvenor under federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein, including without limitation statements regarding the expected increase in quarterly cash dividends and participation in upcoming events are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of GCM Grosvenor management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements, including those included in GCM Grosvenor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and GCM Grosvenor does not undertake to update the statements included in this press release for subsequent developments, except as may be required by law.

Public Shareholders Contact

Stacie Selinger

sselinger@gcmlp.com

312-506-6583

Media Contact