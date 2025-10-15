Volatus Aerospace and ARCO Worldwide Services Establish Landmark Partnership to Deliver Drone Training in Nigeria

VAUGHAN, Ontario, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV: FLT | OTCQB: TAKOF | FSE: A3DP5Y) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with ARCO Worldwide Services Limited (“AWS”), a subsidiary of ARCO Group Plc., to collaborate on the delivery of professional drone training programs in Nigeria through ARCO Aviation Academy (AAA).

Under the agreement, Volatus Aerospace will provide its Volatus Academy curriculum, training materials, and instructor programs for local delivery by ARCO Aviation Academy under a white-label and co-branded framework. The collaboration aims to align Nigeria’s emerging drone pilot training programs with international standards, ICAO and SORA, while ensuring full compliance with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

AAA, an NCAA-approved aviation organization, currently offers foundational RPAS courses and seeks to expand into advanced and specialized training including thermography, LiDAR, and BVLOS operations for industry, defense, public safety, and first responders.

“This collaboration marks an important milestone in our mission to expand safe, professional drone operations worldwide,” said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace Inc. “By partnering with ARCO Aviation Academy, we’re helping to accelerate local workforce development and strengthen Nigeria’s position as a leader in the West African drone industry.”

Okosubide Mozimo, Managing Director of ARCO Worldwide Services, added: “This partnership brings globally recognized drone training programs to Nigeria for the first time. Together with Volatus, we will empower a new generation of certified drone professionals and enhance safety, compliance, and innovation across the sector.”

The agreement establishes a three-year framework for cooperation that includes localized curriculum delivery, instructor training, and ongoing quality assurance. Initial programs are expected to begin rolling out in Q4 2025.

About Volatus Aerospace

Volatus Aerospace is a leader in innovative global aerial solutions for intelligence and cargo. With deep technological and subject matter expertise and over 100 years' worth of combined institutional knowledge in aviation, Volatus provides meaningful aerial solutions for end users across various industries using both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS or drones). We are committed to enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability through innovative, real-world aerial solutions.

About ARCO Worldwide Services and ARCO Aviation Academy

ARCO Worldwide Services Limited (AWS) is a subsidiary of ARCO Group Plc., a diversified indigenous Nigerian company serving the energy and industrial sectors. Its subsidiary, ARCO Aviation Academy (AAA), is an NCAA-approved aviation organization licensed for RPAS pilot instruction and advanced aviation training programs.

