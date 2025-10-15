The Vita Coco Company to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on October 29, 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) (“Vita Coco” or the “Company”), a leading high-growth platform of better-for-you beverage brands, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 before market open. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day.

To participate in the live earnings call and question and answer session, please register at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIc88111859bd84d28a11ceb938d678ef9 and dial-in information will be provided directly to you. The live audio webcast will be accessible in the “Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.thevitacococompany.com/. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY

The Vita Coco Company is a family of brands on a mission to reimagine what’s possible when brands deliver healthy, nutritious, and great-tasting products that are better for consumers and better for the world. This includes its flagship coconut water brand, Vita Coco, and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. The Company was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran and is a public benefit corporation and Certified B Corporation. Vita Coco, the principal brand within the Company’s portfolio, is the leading coconut water brand in the U.S. With electrolytes, nutrients, and vitamins, coconut water has become a top beverage choice among consumers after a workout, in smoothies, as a cocktail mixer, after a night out, and more.

CONTACTS

Investor:

ICR, Inc.

investors@thevitacococompany.com

Media:

press@vitacoco.com