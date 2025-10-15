3PL Systems and Shiplify Bring Transparency to LTL Quoting

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shiplify , the primary accessorial revenue identifier for carriers, shippers, and third-party logistics (3PL) providers, today announced a strategic integration with 3PL Systems , an automated transportation management software (TMS) built for unlimited broker growth. The partnership embeds Shiplify’s location intelligence directly into 3PL Systems’ BrokerWare platform, enabling users to identify costly accessorials at the point of quote, reducing hidden fees that plague less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments.

LTL freight is notoriously tricky to price accurately. Residential deliveries, limited access locations and liftgate requirements often go unnoticed until after a shipment is booked, leading to billing disputes, eroded margins and frustrated customers. With this integration, Shiplify’s intelligence automatically flags and maps these details upfront, ensuring that brokers see carrier-specific charges instantly.

“By embedding Shiplify’s location and accessorial insights directly into 3PL Systems, brokers using BrokerWare finally have access to delivery transparency at the point of quote,” said North Winship, President, Shiplify. “That means fewer unexpected fees, faster wins and protected margins. Even more impactful, all of this can be done without ever leaving BrokerWare.”

For 3PL Systems, the integration reinforces a philosophy of delivering everything brokers need within one intuitive platform. BrokerWare already unites LTL and truckload operations across rating, dispatch, tracking and accounting. Now, it gives users an even sharper competitive edge in the LTL market.

“Everything brokers need should exist in one intuitive system,” said Michael Sternberg, Director of Sales, 3PL Systems. “The integration of Shiplify reinforces that ethos. Users can now unlock more accurate quoting, fewer billing headaches and smarter, automated decisions. It’s a win for our customers and a call to the industry: Seamless point solutions don’t just enhance user experience, they change the game.”

The integration is available immediately for all 3PL Systems BrokerWare customers. By removing the guesswork from LTL quoting, Shiplify and 3PL Systems are empowering brokers to win freight with confidence, protect margins and deliver transparency to shippers; turning what was once a liability into a strategic advantage.

About Shiplify

Shiplify provides accurate, real-time access to location data, aiding in the identification of LTL accessorials such as residential, limited access and lift-gate requirements. By aligning carriers, shippers and 3PLs, Shiplify increases transparency and eliminates the headaches associated with these fees. Shiplify’s various API endpoints cater to different technology needs and use cases, ensuring seamless data integration. Connect to Shiplify and streamline your shipping operations today.

For more information visit Shiplify.com .

About 3PL Systems

3PL Systems started developing freight software in 2005, specializing in an LTL rating engine. In 2015, our CEO Cameron Robertson decided to have our engineering team rewrite the entire codebase; pivoting to support the digitization of freight brokerages and to build out capabilities for truckload, rail, drayage, flatbed, and reefer. Our Vision is to revolutionize the global transportation industry with autonomous, efficient, and seamless integrated solutions that are accessible to all. Our Mission is to create automated transportation software for unlimited growth.

For more information visit 3plsystems.com .

