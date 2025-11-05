More Freight, More Risk: Shiplify Uncovers the Hidden Costs of Peak Residential Shipping

ATLANTA, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shiplify ’s latest analysis of residential freight data confirms what many in the industry have long suspected: the week immediately following Thanksgiving consistently marks the beginning of the residential freight peak season. Over the past two years, residential shipments have surged in that post-holiday week, jumping by roughly 123 percent in 2023 and 103.9 percent in 2024 compared to Thanksgiving week.

“The week after Thanksgiving is no longer just high volume, it’s the epicenter of online commerce, fueled by Cyber Monday, extended retail promotions and the ongoing shift to e-commerce,” said North Winship, President, Shiplify. “Shippers and logistics providers who aren’t prepared for this surge in digital demand risk revenue loss, while those ready to execute with precision will seize a massive opportunity.”

Each year, the first week of December shows a sharp rise in residential delivery activity, followed by two weeks of sustained but slightly lower volumes before a steep decline ahead of Christmas. This pattern has held steady across multiple years, establishing early December as the most concentrated period for residential LTL shipping.

But more freight also means more chances for mistakes. Residential deliveries bring added complexity such as more liftgates, limited access points and unpredictable delivery conditions. These variables introduce hidden costs for carriers and 3PLs that fail to identify and manage them correctly. In this environment, being digitally forward by capturing accessorials accurately and validating delivery data upfront is key to keeping margins intact for all parties.

“Shippers aren’t just looking for trucks; they’re looking for partners who can execute flawlessly,” Winship said. “When residential volumes double overnight, even small errors like surprise accessorials or misidentified delivery types can have an outsized impact.”

As the industry heads into Peak Residential Delivery 2025, the backdrop is shifting. Freight volumes remain uneven amidst another “freight recession,” yet consumer demand, particularly in direct-to-consumer eCommerce, remains strong, with Shopify projecting more than $226 billion in D2C orders this year. Shippers are becoming increasingly selective about their carrier partners, emphasizing reliability, transparency, and flawless execution during the most critical delivery window of the year.

For carriers and logistics providers, success this peak season depends on more than capacity. It requires precision in shipment classification, proactive communication, and technology that ensures every accessorial and delivery attribute is captured correctly. Those who plan early, verify data integrity, and build digital accuracy into their operations will come out of Peak Residential Delivery 2025 stronger than those who treat December like business as usual.

“As we head into this year’s peak, accuracy and preparedness will be the difference between growth and costly mistakes,” Winship concluded. “This is the time to tighten up your processes, verify your data, and protect your margins before the first week of December hits.”

