IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Shane Speirs, CEO of Adageis

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Shane Speirs, CEO of Adageis, a healthcare technology company dedicated to revolutionizing patient care through innovative solutions.

To begin the interview, Speirs explained how Adageis is solving a complex administrative burden for providers trying to deliver value-based care.

“Really popular in the healthcare marketplace right now is this idea behind value-based care. Providing low-cost care to your patients is something that everyone can get on board with. It’s an easy thing when you think about the idea, but to put that into practice isn’t always so easy,” he said. “I used to spend half my day sorting through PDFs trying to figure out who has what insurance and what measures I need to hit. When you live in a market like Phoenix, where we have 1,000 different individual plans under different insurance companies, that's an easier thing said than actually done.”

“Adageis digitizes the process. We make it easy to see what measures practices need to hit and how to hit them for each individual patient. We want to make value-based care accessible for anyone… We charge a per provider per month cost that scales based on the size of the organization.”

“We actively cover more than 580,000 patient lives right now… It just goes to show you how people really make use of our platform, and they’re looking for something like what we have… People are looking for a solution right now that enables them to participate in these value-based care metrics… and that's why we've been able to grow so fast.”

Join IBN’s Carmel Fisher and Shane Speirs, CEO of Adageis, as they explore the company’s AI-powered platform, scaling strategy, and mission to make value-based care achievable for all.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

The latest installment of The Bell2Bell Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers, and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 19 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About Adageis

Adageis is a healthcare technology innovator focused on addressing inefficiencies in care delivery through AI and machine learning. Its solutions empower healthcare providers and healthcare organizations to enhance patient outcomes, streamline operations, and drive increased revenue through meeting the demands of value-based care. By integrating advanced technologies with minimal disruption, Adageis remains a leader in driving meaningful change across the healthcare sector.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Adageis.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 19+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com