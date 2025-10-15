Viamedia Goes All-In on AI, Rebrands to Challenge Advertising Status Quo

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move that signals the future of advertising technology, Viamedia has officially rebranded as Viamedia.ai, unveiling an AI-powered platform that transcends its television roots to solve one of the industry’s biggest headaches: the complexity of managing campaigns across traditional TV, streaming and digital channels.

The evolution is powered by the integration of LocalFactor, the tech-enabled digital advertising which Viamedia acquired in March 2025. The companies have aggressively combined their strengths—uniting Viamedia’s scale, reach and operator relationships with LocalFactor’s innovation, proprietary data and AI-driven tools to create a single platform built for advertisers’ future needs.

The shift to “.ai” represents Viamedia’s deep investment in artificial intelligence powered innovation, automation and intelligent omni-channel media delivery. By dropping “TV” from its identity, Viamedia signals its evolution beyond television into a unified, future-proofed omni-channel ad tech powerhouse.

The Problem Viamedia.ai Solves

Today’s advertisers face a frustrating reality: reaching consumers requires juggling separate platforms for linear TV, connected TV (CTV) and digital advertising. This fragmented approach leads to:

Wasted time and money from managing multiple vendor relationships





Inconsistent messaging to consumers across various media touch points





Fragmented and inaccurate data signals across different channels





Poor performance measurement with no unified view of campaign effectiveness





Slower campaign launches due to complex coordination requirements



The AI-Powered Solution

Viamedia.ai’s new platform uses artificial intelligence to streamline and unify the entire advertising process:

Unified Planning: AI analyzes audience data across all media channels to recommend optimal media allocation and KPI's.





Streamlined Activation: Launch dynamic campaigns simultaneously across linear TV, streaming platforms and digital channels from a single dashboard.





Real-Time Optimization & Insights: Campaigns get smarter with every activation, continuously improving performance over time thanks to AI driven learning



“We’re not just rebranding—we’re reimagining how advertising should work,” said David Solomon, CEO of Viamedia.ai. “Our AI eliminates the complexity that has plagued multi-channel campaigns for years. What used to take weeks of coordination now happens in seconds.”

A Powerful Value Proposition for Advertisers and Partners

The rebrand combines Viamedia’s scale, reach and trusted operator partnerships with LocalFactor’s innovation, proprietary data and AI-driven tools. Viamedia.ai now delivers the rare combination of a proven industry leader with agility of a disruptor, giving advertisers and MVPD partners a powerful edge.

“Ultimately, this move will drive greater demand for our partners’ supply, resulting in increased revenues across all Viamedia supply partnerships,” said Evan Rutchik, President & Chief Strategy Officer of Viamedia.ai. “No one else is integrating linear and digital data and inventory at our scale and speed. I’m so proud of our team’s commitment to building innovative and privacy-compliant solutions that anticipate the market’s needs that future-proof our partners’ investments. Using AI in this way truly sets us, our people, and our partners up for an exciting future.”

Immediate Market Impact

The integration brings together LocalFactor’s programmatic technology with Viamedia’s extensive local TV inventory, creating unprecedented reach and precision. Early results show:

40% faster campaign deployment compared to traditional multi-vendor approaches





Unified measurement across all channels for the first time





Enhanced consumer privacy protection through proprietary data solutions



“Our platform connects linear, CTV and digital, supported by solutions including Parrot ADS, Geo-Graph and LFID. Bringing these capabilities together in one place reduces friction for buyers, improves speed to market and elevates performance at scale,” added Rutchik.

What This Means for Advertisers

Brands and agencies can now:

Reduce vendor management from multiple partners to one





Launch campaigns faster with AI-powered planning and optimization





Improve performance through unified data and measurement





Maintain local relevance while achieving national scale



The platform incorporates proven technologies including Parrot ADS for unified linear and CTV ad insertion, the Geo-Graph™ for cookieless micro-local audience targeting and LFID for building privacy-compliant, cross-channel audience segments — now working together seamlessly for the first time.

Industry Transformation

By embracing AI as its growth engine, Viamedia.ai is positioning itself to compete directly with advertising technology giants while maintaining its unique local-market expertise. The shift reflects broader industry trends toward automation and unified platforms, while distinguishing Viamedia.ai as a practical innovator delivering simplicity where advertisers need it most.

Through 2026, Viamedia.ai will continue to roll out new tools and features that expand its omni-channel capabilities and deepen its AI-driven insights.

All existing client relationships and contracts remain unchanged during the transition. The company’s new digital home is www.Viamedia.ai.

About Viamedia.ai

Viamedia.ai combines trusted video expertise with AI-powered digital innovation to deliver unified omnichannel advertising tech & solutions for brands, agencies, and partners. Through the use of proprietary technology, Viamedia.ai enables brands, agencies, and partners to plan, measure and activate audiences across linear TV, connected TV and digital channels through a single, intelligent interface.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb14f523-6fe2-4676-82f7-2a333f9d28a3