zSpace Partners with GEMS Education to Bring Immersive STEM Learning to Dubai’s School of Research and Innovation

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC), a global leader in immersive augmented reality (AR) learning solutions for education, has partnered with GEMS Education, the region’s largest private education provider, to introduce cutting-edge immersive AR/VR learning at GEMS’ flagship School of Research and Innovation (SRI) in Dubai. This collaboration represents a significant leap forward in redefining experiential STEM education across the UAE and beyond, combining zSpace’s world-leading technology with GEMS Education’s commitment to innovation and excellence in learning.

This partnership aligns with the UAE’s national agenda on innovation and digital transformation in education, supporting the country’s vision to equip youth with 21st-century skills and prepare them for the future of work.

Founded in the UAE in 1959, GEMS Education operates a growing network of schools across the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America, educating more than 200,000 students from over 180 nationalities daily.

“At GEMS Education, we are committed to providing world-class educational experiences that empower our students to thrive in an increasingly complex and technology-driven world,” said Jay Varkey, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at GEMS Education. “The integration of zSpace’s headset-free immersive AR solution into our STEM curriculum represents a major step forward in delivering engaging, hands-on learning experiences that bring abstract concepts to life and prepare our students for the careers of tomorrow. This partnership reinforces our commitment to redefining what future-ready learning looks like, where AI, immersive technologies, and human creativity intersect to prepare our students for industries that don’t yet exist.”

As part of this expansion, zSpace has deployed a STEM Lab at SRI, allowing students to explore complex scientific and engineering concepts through interactive, three-dimensional simulations that would otherwise be difficult, costly, or impossible to replicate in traditional classroom environments.

International and private schools represent a substantial growth opportunity for zSpace as these institutions increasingly seek cutting-edge technologies to differentiate their educational offerings and give students a competitive advantage in global markets. Beyond the partnership with GEMS Education, zSpace has recently secured deployments in Italy, Bulgaria, Poland, and additional locations across the Middle East, continuing its international growth momentum.

"The expansion into international markets is a natural evolution for zSpace as schools worldwide recognize the transformative impact of immersive learning technology," said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace. "International schools, in particular, understand the value of providing students with hands-on, experiential learning that transcends language barriers and prepares them for success in any country. Our AI-powered Career Coach provides localized career insights tailored to each region, helping students in Dubai, Warsaw, or Rome explore opportunities relevant to their local job markets. Our partnerships with leading educational institutions like GEMS Education validate our mission to make quality STEM education accessible to learners everywhere."

zSpace’s AR/VR platform enables students to explore STEM subjects through interactive, realistic, and safe 3D experiences from dissecting virtual specimens in biology to manipulating molecular structures in chemistry and studying mechanical systems in engineering. The platform’s award-winning Career Coach AI further enhances career readiness by providing students with localized insights into future job opportunities in emerging industries.

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace enables hands-on “learning by doing” experiences proven to improve engagement and student outcomes. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds more than 70 patents, with research published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning (2021) validating the impact of 3D virtual reality technologies on student knowledge gains.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s leading private K-12 education providers, educating over 200,000 students from 176+ nationalities across its global network of owned and managed schools. With nearly half a million alumni, GEMS has built a legacy of impact that spans generations and continents.

Established in Dubai in 1959, GEMS remains a family-founded and family-led organisation, guided by its visionary founder and chairman Sunny Varkey, and his sons Dino Varkey (Group CEO) and Jay Varkey (Deputy Group CEO).

With a focus on delivering high-quality education to students from all walks of life, GEMS offers a wide range of curricula and learning pathways. Each year, GEMS students graduate into the world’s top universities, including all eight Ivy League institutions and every UK Russell Group university, and go on to become leaders, innovators, and changemakers in every sector.

Through its expanding school network and philanthropic initiatives, GEMS is committed to its mission: to put a quality education within reach of every learner, everywhere.

