Vitera (formerly ARS) Appoints Rebecca Tadikonda as CEO to Lead Expansion of Guaranteed Income Solutions in Defined Contribution Market

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitera (formerly ARS) today announced the appointment of Rebecca Tadikonda as Chief Executive Officer effective immediately, succeeding Dave Paulsen, who will remain an advisor. The leadership transition marks the next phase in Vitera’s evolution as it scales its multi-carrier guaranteed income solutions across the defined contribution ecosystem, following an investment by Apollo Global Management, Athene and Motive Partners in March 2025.

Vitera’s flagship technology, Lifetime Income Builder, is the first multi-carrier solution to embed guaranteed income within target-date funds, giving workers a built-in path to steady retirement income while maintaining access to their assets and flexibility to adjust income as needs change.

“One-third of Americans worry about running out of money in retirement. That shouldn’t be the reality for the millions without access to traditional pensions,” said Tadikonda. “As CEO, I will advance Vitera’s mission of making guaranteed income simple and flexible so workers can feel secure, spend confidently, and enjoy the retirement they’ve earned. I thank Dave for his leadership as Vitera begins its next chapter.”

Tadikonda also serves as Executive Vice President, Head of Strategy & Innovation for Athene, and will remain in that role. Previously, she served as MetLife’s Head of Strategic Growth Markets in Asia, where she led its businesses in China, India and Southeast Asia, and was a Partner at Bain & Company.

Vitera helps workers turn their retirement savings into income they can count on for life, making guaranteed income simple and flexible so people can spend with confidence. For employers and plan sponsors, Vitera provides a seamless way to deliver better retirement outcomes, supported by its innovative multi-carrier Lifetime Income Builder platform that integrates guaranteed income directly into workplace savings plans. Learn more at www.viterafinancial.com.

