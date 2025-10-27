Vitera Launches Institutional Share Class for State Street GTC Retirement Income Builder Target Date Fund Series, Expanding Guaranteed Income to More 401(k) Participants

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitera (formerly ARS), the provider of simple, flexible and liquid guaranteed income solutions for the defined contribution market, today announced a new Institutional Share Class (I Class Shares) for the State Street GTC Retirement Income Builder Target Date Fund Series. These new I Class Shares expand access to multi-carrier guaranteed income for large- and mega-plans across the defined contribution market, marking a major milestone in Vitera’s mission to integrate lifetime income into workplace savings plans.

Vitera’s Lifetime Income Builder technology is the first multi-carrier solution that seamlessly embeds guaranteed income in a target date fund, allowing plans to easily deliver a retirement income stream to participants. Lifetime Income Builder provides participants full liquidity before and during the income phase, and the flexibility to adjust income as needs change. With income beginning at age 65, based on 6% of the highest captured value before retirement1, Vitera’s Lifetime Income Builder provides lifetime income without complexity. This proprietary approach is designed to provide 50% more income in retirement relative to the industry standard 4% withdrawal rate.

Every day, more than 12,000 Americans reach retirement age, most without the security of a traditional pension. The shift to defined contribution plans such as 401(k)s leaves workers to manage their own savings, often without the tools to spend those savings confidently. 7 in 10 (70%) workers say they want an automatic way to convert savings to retirement income included in their retirement plan, yet only about one in four plan sponsors currently offer retirement income solutions.2 Vitera is addressing this gap by redefining access to retirement income for plan participants.

“For decades, 401(k) plans have helped people save for retirement. However, participants still lack a simple way to know what they can safely spend after they stop working,” said Rebecca Tadikonda, CEO of Vitera. “By expanding our fiduciary-aligned solutions to the largest retirement plans, Vitera can help even more retirees access the benefits of guaranteed income in retirement without sacrificing liquidity or access to their savings.”

Lifetime Income Builder currently powers the State Street GTC Retirement Income Builder Target Date Fund Series, which is the default option in nearly 40 retirement plans. Athene and Nationwide, two highly rated insurers, deliver lifetime income to the series.

The introduction of I Class Shares for the fund series represents a new era of expanded access to guaranteed lifetime income through employer-sponsored retirement plans. Competitive institutional pricing is consistent with traditional target date funds and has no added charge for guaranteed income, aligning with consultant and plan sponsor expectations for default-ready solutions in large- and mega-plans. Delivered through a Collective Investment Trust (CIT) with daily NAV, the I Class Shares provide full fiduciary alignment by meeting QDIA standards.

About Vitera

Vitera helps workers turn their retirement savings into income they can count on for life, making guaranteed income simple and flexible so people can spend with confidence. For employers and plan sponsors, Vitera provides a seamless way to deliver better retirement outcomes, supported by its innovative multi-carrier Lifetime Income Builder platform that integrates guaranteed income directly into workplace savings plans. Vitera is backed by a strategic investment from Apollo Global Management, Athene and Motive Partners.

Highest account value is calculated via a High-Water Mark (HWM) that records the highest value the entire target date portfolio reaches before retirement between the ages of ~47 and ~65, at each quarter end. This HWM then become the income base once income activation begins.

