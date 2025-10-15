Perdue Farms Marks a Decade of Animal Care Leadership with Summit Focused on Public Health, Scientific Validation, and Organic Growth

Salisbury, MD, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perdue Farms, a 105-year-old, fourth-generation, family-owned food and agriculture company, held its 10th annual Animal Care Summit today, marking a decade of continuous improvement and transparency in animal welfare and sustainable food production. The event brought together industry experts, leading customers, animal welfare advocates, and community partners to explore the intersection of animal care, public health, and consumer trust.

“When we launched the first Animal Care Summit ten years ago, our goal was simple: to make meaningful progress by listening, learning, and partnering with others,” said Jim Perdue, Chairman, Perdue Farms. “That same spirit of continuous improvement has guided every step of this journey—and it’s what will keep us working toward a more responsible and sustainable food system.”

A key focus was the presentation of peer-reviewed research supporting Perdue’s foundational “No Antibiotics Ever” (NAE) commitment. Dr. Alex Wong, a biologist at Carleton University, shared findings from his study, published in mSphere, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology. His research examined the potential link between the use of ionophores—a class of antibiotics common in animal agriculture—and the development of antibiotic resistance in humans, underscoring the importance of responsible antibiotic stewardship across the food system.

“Since 2016, we’ve been committed to raising the chickens for our Perdue branded products without using antibiotics — none, of any kind,” said Dr. Bruce Stewart-Brown, Chief Science Officer at Perdue Farms. “We made this commitment knowing it would require us to elevate our level of care and move away from stressful management practices. Dr. Wong’s work helps validate that our ‘No Antibiotics Ever’ approach — paired with improved care — is helping us raise healthier birds in a way that aligns with what consumers expect from Perdue.”

The summit additionally underscored Perdue’s industry-leading position in organic production. Perdue raises more USDA-certified organic chickens than any other company in America and has long advocated for stronger organic standards and enforcement. Attendees toured McDonald Family Farm near Perdue’s headquarters in Maryland, which transitioned from conventional to certified organic production, to see first-hand how Perdue’s Process Verified Program (PVP) ensures the highest levels of animal care, feed integrity, and environmental stewardship.

The two-day event also featured a conversation between Perdue’s Chief Animal Care Officer and several organic farmers, offering attendees an authentic look at the realities, challenges, and rewards of raising poultry to higher welfare and organic standards.

Additional sessions explored:

Food safety, from farm to fork — highlighting how Perdue’s integrated approach ensures product integrity at every stage.

— highlighting how Perdue’s integrated approach ensures product integrity at every stage. Cutting through food claims — examining the growing consumer demand for transparency and clarity on packaging and advertising.

— examining the growing consumer demand for transparency and clarity on packaging and advertising. Emerging consumer trends — providing insight into how emerging generations view animal welfare and the increasing expectations they place on companies, retailers, and advocates alike.

Over the past decade, Perdue has introduced its own Animal Welfare Certification Program and implemented more than 100 initiatives to advance bird health, comfort, and behavioral expression.

“This 10th Annual Animal Care Summit is more than a milestone — it’s a testament to how far we’ve come and how much more we can do,” said Todd Tillemans, Chief Commercial Officer at Perdue Farms. “By bringing together diverse perspectives, we continue to lead the industry in advancing animal care standards.”

Perdue’s 2025 Animal Care Summit reflects its ongoing mission to advance responsible food production through continuous learning, innovation, and partnership.

Read the full 2025 Animal Care Report here and learn more about Perdue’s commitment to animal care here.

About Perdue Farms

We’re a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services. Perdue Foods consists of a premium protein portfolio, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Coleman Natural®, Pasturebird®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Full Moon® and Spot Farms®, and is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com. Perdue AgriBusiness is a leading merchandiser, processor, and exporter of agricultural products and the largest U.S. manufacturer of specialty, organic, and non-GMO oils. It also ranks as one of the largest suppliers of organic feed ingredients in the world. Now in our company’s second century, we never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever and in USDA-certified organic proteins. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

