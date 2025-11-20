Perdue Launches Limited-Edition Holiday Nugget Giveaway to Fuel Santa and His Helpers This Holiday Season

Salisbury, MD, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holidays are here, and Santa needs more than cookies to support his muscles and keep his energy up. He needs protein…a lot of protein. The average person should consume 50-175 grams of daily protein. However, on Christmas Eve, Santa would need to consume more than 20 tons of protein to travel the world and deliver gifts, or the equivalent of nearly 10 million chicken nuggets! To keep Santa energized and jolly this season, we believe families should be leaving out nuggets and BBQ sauce, not just milk and cookies.

While working to get extra protein into Santa’s diet and help fuel busy families this season, PERDUE® has announced a limited time offering of holiday chicken nuggets in four festive shapes! Available only via online giveaway, the shapes include a candy cane, Christmas tree, gingerbread man and stocking, and are made with 100% natural ingredients, premium white meat and like all Perdue products, no antibiotics ever.

Do you and your family of elves want the chance to snack like Santa? Then set your countdown clock for November 28 at 12:00 PM ET. At that time, the first 250 consumers to visit www.perdue.com/deckthehalls and sign up will receive a bag of the exclusive, limited-edition holiday shaped chicken nuggets. But the cheer doesn't stop there! Each of these 250 winners will also receive an exclusive Perdue holiday plate and a festive audio card to spread even more joy during mealtime.

“Our holiday nuggets and all our protein-packed chicken products are designed to keep families full, happy, and energized throughout this magical time of year. This is especially important for Santa Claus, who needs a more balanced diet to fuel his epic journey,” said Jody Hallman, Vice President of Integrated Marketing at Perdue.

In addition to the holiday nugget giveaway, Perdue is also launching a holiday recipe contest. Starting on December 1, fans are invited to share their most imaginative, nugget-inspired holiday dishes on Instagram. Whether it's a festive appetizer, a nugget wreath, or a new snack for Santa, all nugget-based creations are welcome. Participants should use the hashtag #DeckTheHallswithPerdue and #ContestEntry, and follow and tag @PerdueChicken for a chance to win one of two (2) $500 gift cards to supercharge the holiday cheer, along with a bag of the limited-edition holiday nuggets.

Follow Perdue Chicken on Instagram and Facebook for more details on the giveaway, contest, and holiday mealtime inspiration. Full contest details and official rules can be found here.

++

About PERDUE®

The PERDUE® brand is the number-one brand of fresh chicken in the U.S., with a full lineup of no-antibiotics-ever products under the PERDUE®, PERDUE® HARVESTLAND®, and PERDUE® Chicken Plus® brands, and USDA certified organic chicken under the PERDUE® HARVESTLAND® Organic and PERDUE® SIMPLY SMART® ORGANICS™ brands. As the flagship brand in the Perdue Farms portfolio, we're recognized as the first to successfully market chicken by branding and advertising a product measurably superior to the competition, and we've been innovating ever since. All of our chickens are fed an all vegetarian diet with no animal by-products. They're cared for in a clean, safe environment, and our programs are verified by the USDA. We've led the way in raising healthy poultry without antibiotics, and we're setting new standards for animal care. Learn more at www.perdue.com.

Holiday Nuggets Giveaway. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.

Open to legal residents of 50 U.S./D.C., age 18+ (19+ AL/NE, 21+ MS). Void outside 50 U.S./D.C. and where prohibited. Starts 9:00a.m. ET on 11/17/25; ends 11:59p.m. ET on 11/28/25, or until 250 eligible entries have been received. Total ARV of two hundred fifty (25) prizes: $7,247.50. For full Official Rules: https://www.perdue.com/perdue-holiday-nuggets-sweepstake-rules. Sponsor: Perdue Foods LLC.





Holiday Recipe Contest. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.

Open to legal residents of 50 U.S./D.C., age 18+ (19+ AL/NE, 21+ MS). Void outside 50 U.S./D.C. and where prohibited. Starts 9:00a.m. ET on 12/01/25; ends 11:59p.m. ET on 12/19/25. Total ARV of two (2) prizes: $1,000. Sponsor: Perdue Foods LLC. Sweepstakes not sponsored or administered by Instagram.

Attachment