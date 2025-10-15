Daxor’s New BVA Technology To Be Showcased At MedAxiom CV Transforum Fall '25

OAK RIDGE, Tenn., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NASDAQ: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces it will be exhibiting at the MedAxiom Cardiovascular (CV) Transforum Fall’25 Conference being held at the JW Marriott Austin, from Thursday, October 16 - Saturday, October 18 in Austin, TX. The CV Transforum is the leading conference for cardiovascular organizational performance solutions, uniting industry innovators and thought leaders from across the country.

“We are thrilled to debut our eagerly awaited next generation BVA diagnostic system at this pivotal gathering,” said Michael Feldschuh, Daxor's CEO and President. “This launch is the catalyst we believe will accelerate our sales momentum and expand our market leadership. By connecting with top cardiovascular innovators, we will demonstrate how this breakthrough technology directly tackles key challenges: hospital readmissions and resource optimization. MedAxiom is the ideal platform to highlight our path to widespread commercial adoption.”

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (NASDAQ: DXR) is tackling healthcare's "multi-billion-dollar silent crisis", the inability to precisely measure blood volume. This often results in suboptimal care, prolonged hospital stays, and increased readmissions for many high-cost medical conditions like heart failure and those requiring ICU care. With 50 years of experience and innovation, Daxor is proud to manufacture and distribute its patented, FDA-cleared Blood Volume Analysis (BVA) diagnostic which offers unmatched, real-time, precise data via its rapid, hand-held, lab-based system. This empowers clinicians to make individualized treatment decisions that significantly improve patient outcomes and deliver substantial efficiencies in value-based healthcare. Daxor is ISO certified and operates a U.S.-based, 20,000-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, positioning the company for accelerated market expansion.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

